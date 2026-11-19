The funeral of Colleen McCormack took place in the Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Coosan, Athlone, Co Westmeath, on Thursday. Photograph: Collins Photos

Colleen McCormack, who was found dead in an outhouse on a stud farm in Co Offaly early on Sunday morning, was remembered as mischievous and full of fun at her funeral on Thursday.

Her remains were discovered at about 9am on Sunday in the Shinrone farm outhouse.

Gardaí are trying to determine how her death occurred and to piece together her movements on Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday.

“No family wants to be sitting where you are today”, Fr Charlie Healy told her family in the Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Coosan, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The church was decorated in autumnal leaves and flowers while the coffin of the 25-year-old was festooned in a large arrangement of red roses and her portrait.

She was described in tributes as beautiful, gregarious, with a bright smile and great generosity.

The Garrycastle native was predeceased by her brother, Seamus McCormack, who was killed aged 28 in a motorcycle crash in Athlone in May 2023.

She was remembered by her friends and family with a number of items which were brought to the altar by her niece, nephews and a friend.

Colleen McCormack's brother told the service she had 'a smile that could light up a room'. Photograph: rip.ie

The symbols included a photograph of her with her father, and her pyjamas, which her family said she managed to make into an “iconic” look.

Other symbols included her mobile phone, which was never out of her hand, her make up bag, as she loved glamour, and her green and red jersey from the Garrycastle GAA club.

In his homily, the priest remembered her bright and bubbly personality, her devotion to family, and the joy she brought to all their lives.

He mentioned her work in a local vape shop where she was popular with customers and her friends with whom she loved to socialise.

She would be fondly remembered for her smile, the wave, the hello, the friendly greeting every time you met her, he said.

In an emotional tribute her brother Eddie described her as one of a kind with “a smile that could light up a room and a laugh that you heard before she came into the room”.

She was cheeky, mischievous and full of fun, he said, before he recalled she was “no domestic goddess”. On the few occasions she did “pick up a sweeping brush”, everyone would hear about it.

Family meant everything to her and she shared a special bond with her niece and nephews and her father Eamon with whom she did the weekly shopping every Friday.

She loved dancing, music and having a good time, he added.