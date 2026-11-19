Andy Phillips has apologised over false claims at a heated meeting with management and senior doctors at Cork University Hospital. Photograph: Andy Gibson

The future of the health service’s boss in the south of the country appeared under pressure on Wednesday after the national head of the HSE declined to state whether his position was tenable.

On Wednesday a number of Opposition politicians said they believed Andy Phillips could not remain as regional executive officer in HSE South West.

It followed controversy surrounding a heated meeting in August with management and senior doctors at Cork University Hospital (CUH) who had warned about the impact of recruitment restrictions on patient safety.

HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor told the Oireachtas health committee on Wednesday that she had confidence in Phillips, but that she also had concerns about comments attributed to him at the meeting. Those comments, which were set out both in official minutes and in a recording of the event, were revealed by The Irish Times in a series of articles over recent weeks.

Phillips, falsely, told the chief executive of CUH, Jennifer Kearney, he had been instructed by the offices of the Taoiseach and Minister for Health “to have some very specific conversations with you” after she raised the patient safety concerns. Phillips later apologised “unreservedly” for the comments, saying he did “not receive any instructions” from either office.

Last night, Labour’s Cork North-Central TD Eoghan Kenny said he did not believe Phillips’ position was tenable in light of the comments.

At the Oireachtas committee, O’Connor repeatedly declined to answer whether Phillips’ job was tenable following his false assertions.

“I can’t answer that,” she said, also saying there was a “job of work” to be done by the HSE region.

She said she had confidence in Phillips, but was “working closely” with him. The HSE chief executive expressed concern about what was said during the meeting at CUH in August and said she had made this known to Phillips.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central, said: “It is remarkable that the head of the HSE failed to express confidence in Andy Phillips. But the reality is that it is indefensible to make up that the Taoiseach or Minister for Health asked him to intervene with the CEO [of the hospital]. So it’s hard to see how his position is tenable.”

However, he said that ultimately the crisis at CUH and its staffing were due to the policy of Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll McNeill and the HSE.

“For months she has been trying to shift blame for everything on someone else. But political accountability rests with her and if there are major patients safety issues in CUH the buck will stop with Jennifer Carroll McNeill,” he said.

Labour’s Senator Laura Harmon said it was “hard to believe how he [Phillips] will remain in post” following his conduct at the meeting of CUH management.

The Irish Times approached Phillips’ office for comment.