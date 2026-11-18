Stephen O’Donnell has been named as the new Derry City manager. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Derry City have appointed Stephen O’Donnell as the club’s new manager. The Galway native takes over from director of football Mark Connolly, who guided the Candystripes to the 2026 FAI Cup and into next season’s Europa League after replacing Tiernan Lynch as interim manager in August.

Derry paid compensation to Bohemians to release O’Donnell from a contract that ran until the end of 2027. The 40-year-old has worked as assistant coach to Alan Reynolds at Dalymount Park since losing his job as Dundalk manager in April 2024.

In O’Donnell’s two-and-a-half years at Bohemians, the north Dublin club qualified for Europe in back-to-back campaigns, finishing second in the Premier Division this year behind Shamrock Rovers.

“In all honesty I’m delighted that Stevie will be joining us as we start preparing for the 2027 season,” said Connolly. “He has a fantastic CV both as a player and a coach and he knows this league inside out. I’m really looking forward to working with him and I firmly believe he is the right person to take this club forward.”

O’Donnell went into coaching in 2019 immediately after finishing his playing career at Dundalk. Controversially, he returned to Dundalk as manager in December 2021, just days after guiding St Patrick’s Athletic to the FAI Cup. He also coached the Republic of Ireland under-21s under Jim Crawford.

“Bohemian FC can confirm that a compensation agreement has been reached that will see assistant manager Stephen O’Donnell leave the club to become first-team manager at Derry City,” read a Bohs statement. “We thank him for his service.”

Derry chairman Philip O’Doherty added: ‘I know Stephen is very highly regarded within Irish football and it was vital that we were able to secure the services of someone with his knowledge and experience to the role of new manager.

“I trust that the players, staff and supporters of the club will get right behind Stephen in the coming weeks and months.”

O’Donnell confirmed that his family will move to Derry ahead of the new season.

“I realise that this is a job that you have to embrace completely and myself and my family will be moving to the city straight away,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the players and staff and I want all of us to embrace the identity of the city in our work.

“That will mean working hard, playing on the front foot and doing everything we can to bring success to Derry.

“I also want to acknowledge the magnificent work that Mark Connolly has done in steering the team so successfully through the past few months.”