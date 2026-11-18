Jack Grealish's loan move to Everton recently hit a difficult patch when he was suspended by the club for a breach of discipline. Photograph: Photograph: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel has never called up the player he once claimed to love “everything about”. The reason for Jack Grealish’s omission from Tuchel’s first England squad in March 2025 was given as “he simply has no rhythm”.

Catch a falling star? Grealish was recently suspended by Everton for three matches following “a breach of club discipline”. Suggestions his loan from Manchester City might be cancelled were calmed by David Moyes. Last week, Grealish played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Derby before issuing an Instagram statement: “I want to apologise to the fans and everyone at the club for not being able to help the team the last few weeks.” Amid tabloid tales of karaoke nights and extended socialising, how close is the former boy wonder, now 31, to blowing it?

By many definitions, Grealish has had an outstanding career. From teenage hometown hero with Aston Villa, where he was an emblem of their revival as a Premier League club, to record £100m signing and treble winner with City. All while maintaining a popular public persona, an everyman quality to accompany the looks and the lifestyle.

Even in Ireland, the nation he forsook to play for England, Grealish is nothing like the pariah figure Declan Rice is having taken a similar decision. And yet Grealish is fast becoming a tale of charms unfulfilled, talent inelegantly wasted. The trophies he won at City were as a functioning cog, the “rest station” of Pep Guardiola’s machine, not the expressive soloist who won hearts for those rippling leg muscles. At Euro 2020, as Gareth Southgate’s England ground through the gears in the group stage, Wembley crowds bayed for Grealish.

English football is forever seeking its new Paul Gascoigne, the ball-carrying maverick breaking through heavily fortified enemy lines. Garrulous, fun-loving Grealish threw back to memories of football bad boys who made red-top headlines while remaining idols on the terraces.

Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring for England in a UEFA Nations League match against Finland in Helsinki in 2024. Photograph: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images

The tradition was deep-set, from the 1950s heyday of Len Shackleton, the “Clown Prince” of the north-east, to the 1970s when an era of cloggers and roughhouse football was lifted by “The Mavericks” who inspired the late Rob Steen’s 1995 book of the same name. “We treasure them because they embraced risk, because they dared not to give a damn, because, most of all, they dared on our behalf,” wrote Steen.

Peter Osgood, Alan Hudson, Stan Bowles, Frank Worthington, Charlie George and Tony Currie were household names who enjoyed a 1990s revival in the era of Loaded and Fantasy Football League, when football and debauchery were freely coupled. In 2026, there is an entire cottage industry of podcasts and YouTube channels recalling golden days where the pub was as prevalent in a footballer’s life as the training pitch.

In 2026, the elite modern footballer lives a near-monastic existence. On Sunday, the Brighton manager, Fabian Hurzeler, described the disciplines Pascal Gross follows to remain a high-functioning Premier League player: “So much work in the shadows, recovery, preparation.” The “refuelling habits”, to use the euphemism Graham Taylor attached to Gascoigne, are not workable for a required body-fat percentage between 8 and 12 per cent or the muscle repair from a target of eight to 10 hours of proper sleep.

Technical ability is the barest minimum. Focused application is a necessity, particularly when player wages continue to climb. Jadon Sancho has winners’ medals in the Europa League, Conference League and played in a Champions League final but, at 26, has not found a club willing to take on a player released at the end of his Manchester United career.

Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot for England during last Sunday's UEFA Nations League victory against Spain in Madrid, Spain. Photograph: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

The paradigm player of this age, officially after being awarded the Ballon d’Or, is Harry Kane. Both he and Grealish made breakthroughs in the 2014-15 season; Kane as the new king of White Hart Lane, Grealish as teenage star of Villa’s run to the FA Cup final. Grealish, spoken of with hushed tones in Birmingham and Irish youth football circles, was the greater talent. Kane’s rise came via a drive to continued improvement from a lower base level.

As Kane received his individual prize at the London Palladium last month, Thierry Henry, co-compere, made an unscheduled intervention. “Harry Kane is a perfect example that work ethic is a talent, working hard is talent, not only pure skill . . . this guy had to suffer.”

Henry was criticised for comments depicted as elitist, though his point drove at the pair’s diverging paths.

It also recalled the philosophical battle of the 1970s when cavalier players such as Bowles and George, with five and one England cap respectively, were ignored by England managers Alf Ramsey and Don Revie. Succeeding George Best, the exemplar of talent unfulfilled, in being British football’s biggest star was Kevin Keegan, a teetotaller whose playing style was all about hard work and energetic running, such that an innate, deep talent was masked.

Best received plenty of second chances. His appearances for Hibernian in the 1979-80 season allowed him to receive a share of Easter Road gate receipts. That same season at Nottingham Forest, Brian Clough tried to get a spin out of both George and Bowles. All three ventures were soon curtailed.

How many chances remain for Grealish? On joining Everton, he appeared renewed. Moyes said after a match-winning performance at Wolves last August: “He probably needs a bit of love and attention.” In December at Bournemouth, Grealish returned the sentiment: “I love David Moyes to pieces.” If he misbehaves again, that love is likely to be dashed on the rocks. The maverick tradition Grealish was born to follow and its attendant behaviours belong in football’s past. – Guardian