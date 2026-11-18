Former FAI chief executive John Delaney leaves Leinster House after appearing at the Oireachtas sports committee in 2019. Photo: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

Former Football Association of Ireland (FAI) chief executive John Delaney will receive legal costs from an insurance company arising from his appearance at a 2019 Oireachtas hearing.

He also secured the costs of a subsequent legal battle with the Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA), the State’s corporate law watchdog, over access to his emails.

Sources involved in the case say the legal costs for both the CEA and Delaney over his failed attempts to block gardaí accessing his FAI emails were likely to exceed €2 million.

Costs were awarded against Delaney in the proceedings, which went to the Court of Appeal after a lengthy High Court process.

In 2024, the Supreme Court declined to hear Delaney’s appeal of the ruling against him that allowed CEA investigators access to emails he claimed were legally privileged.

On Wednesday morning, president of the High Court, Judge David Barniville, made an order enforcing an arbitration award made in January 2025 following a dispute over indemnity and costs between Delaney and AIG, the global insurance company that provided cover.

Delaney surprised his own FAI delegation when he turned up at the Oireachtas hearing in April 2019 with Aidan Eames, his personal solicitor, who sat behind him during the session. Delaney refused to answer questions about financial issues at the FAI during the hearing.

In an affidavit opened to court, Eames said he acted for Delaney in an arbitration matter involving AIG Europe. He said Delaney had sought an indemnity from AIG pursuant to a director’s insurance policy he entered into while he was FAI chief executive.

The indemnity sought by Delaney covered a number of “different fora”, the court heard.

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Eames said the matter was subject to arbitration but was then settled on January 8th, 2025, with AIG agreeing to pay costs related to Delaney’s Oireachtas hearing and his legal case with the CEA.

He said a bill of costs was submitted by Delaney’s side, but it was “not possible” to agree how much of these costs would be paid by AIG.

An adjudicator on the costs issue said he was unable to proceed to hear the dispute without the arbitration award being ruled upon by the High Court.

The costs to be adjudicated on include the costs of the CEA investigation, the costs of an Oireachtas committee hearing and “certain costs arising out of a High Court order”.

Eames said Delaney and AIG had to ask the adjudicator to vacate a hearing date until the High Court had ruled on the arbitration award.

A new hearing date is set for December 14th and 15th.

The arbitration award made by Colm Ó hOisín shows Delaney’s Oireachtas legal costs do not include “media monitoring costs”.

Delaney’s costs are to be “capped per the AIG panel rates for solicitors”.

The award states that Delaney will make “a contribution” of €50,000, inclusive of VAT, to his arbitration costs.

After hearing from Paul McGarry, barrister for Delaney, who said both sides consented to the orders sought, Barniville made orders declaring the arbitration award binding on Delaney and AIG, with no order as to legal costs of the motion.

Since leaving the FAI in 2019 amid a financial scandal, Delaney has been based in the UK, where he runs a consultancy business.

The CEA investigation into Delaney has been hampered by internal disputes in the white-collar crime agency that have led to most of the original FAI investigation team leaving the agency.

The FAI was forced to make a €3.6 million settlement with Revenue to deal with tax liabilities and fines that arose from undeclared payments made up to 2019.