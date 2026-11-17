Ravelin obtained an interim injunction preventing trespass, and on Wednesday last, caravans moved out of its property at Millennium Park, Naas. But, the court heard, the caravans then went into a part of the park owned by Kerry Group International Services Ltd.

A number of Travellers’ caravans which parked on property owned by the Kerry Group in Naas, Co Kildare, have left, the High Court heard.

Two weeks ago, the caravans moved into part of the Millennium Park, next to Chestnut House, owned by Ravelin Ireland Ltd.

Ravelin obtained an interim injunction preventing trespass, and on Wednesday last, the caravans moved out of its property.

But, the court heard, they did a U-turn, and went into a part of the park owned by Kerry Group International Services Ltd.

Two caravans went into a car park after removing a barrier at an emergency entrance, but left when a security man approached them.

The caravans, along with a number of others, pulled up on grass verge/footpath/cycleway space on the approach road, which is also owned by Kerry.

On Friday, Kerry Group obtained an injunction ordering them to leave.

On Tuesday, Joe Jeffers, counsel for the company, told Judge Brian Cregan they had vacated the property on Sunday.

Counsel asked that the interim injunction be extended for six months as had already been done in the Ravelin case to prevent re-entry and further trespass.

The judge adjourned the matter to next April, with the interim injunction to continue until then.