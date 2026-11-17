That Scott Colom went on to win the Senate election in Mississippi is a potent reminder that there is, after all, such a thing as progress. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

In June 1963, shortly after the black civil rights leader Medgar Evers was murdered by a Klansman in the driveway of his own house in Jackson, Mississippi, Bob Dylan wrote Only a Pawn in Their Game. He sang it that August at the great March on Washington civil rights rally where Martin Luther King delivered his momentous I Have a Dream speech.

Dylan’s song is as much about an imagined future as it is about America’s tortured present. It evokes Evers’s murder not as an expression of personal hatred, but as the product of an institutionalised system of racial hierarchy in which poor whites are compensated for their poverty: “A South politician preaches to the poor white man/ ‘You got more than the blacks, don’t complain/ You’re better than them, you been born with white skin,’ they explain.”

At the same time as Dylan composed his song, Eudora Welty, a native of Jackson, published her story Where Is the Voice Coming From? It is written as though spoken by Evers’s unnamed assassin who thinks, as he sees his victim fall, “Now I’m alive and you ain’t. We ain’t never now, never going to be equals and you know why? One of us is dead.”

Dylan’s song is, in its own way, an ironic twisting of this same thought. It agrees with the killer that he and Evers are “never going to be equals”. Evers, as Dylan’s last verse has it, will be buried “as a king”, while the epitaph on his killer’s gravestone identifies him as “only a pawn in their game”. This is the prophecy: the future will belong not to the heirs of the racist system but to those of Medgar Evers.

It has been all too easy to conclude that Dylan was wrong. The heirs of the Klansmen are in and around the Oval Office. The system that makes male whiteness a compensation for poverty is alive and kicking viciously.

In one of his campaign videos, Scott Colom, who last week was declared Mississippi’s first black senator since the post-civil war period, walks up to the driveway where Evers died. He gives another twist to Dylan’s “game”, narrating how Evers had made a game for his children of crawling into the bathroom if they heard gunfire outside.

But Colom’s message is a rebuke to despair, a reminder that Evers died for the right to vote. That Colom went on to win the election is an equally potent reminder that there is, after all, such a thing as progress.

The sheer scale of American elections makes them a giant screen on which all possibilities – both the dire and the propitious – are projected. The sight of the vote for which Evers died being reclaimed by a majority of Mississippians as an instrument for progress is an electrifying demonstration that not all those possibilities are dark.

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Racial politics is still alive in Mississippi. In the Senate election, most black voters supported Colom and most white voters supported his (white) Republican opponent. Yet Colom won because a lot of young white voters crossed the racial divide. Forty per cent of whites aged between 18 and 29, and a third of those aged between 30 and 44, voted for a black candidate.

Some of these voters must be descendants of those who cheered when Medgar Evers was murdered. They no longer believe “you’re better than them, you been born with white skin”. This is what progress looks like. It is slow, difficult, fragile and reversible. But it is real.

In this century, the idea of political progress has been squeezed from every side. The ascendant reactionary right locates the good society in a stolen past rather than in a decent future. The stalling of generational social mobility has undercut belief in better – it is increasingly unlikely in most developed democracies that young people will have better standards of living and better access to education, housing and healthcare than their parents did.

The energy of the intellectual left, meanwhile, has gone into the unmasking of the pretensions of progress. The Enlightenment was just a cover for colonialism. Meet the new boss – same as the old boss: structural injustices remain unaltered. Illusions of betterment are the figments of hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, the tech bros have taken possession of the very idea of progress. They own it and they define it. Technology is its own unstoppable force. Only an elite of superior minds can surf its waves to infinity and beyond, leaving humanity and its doomed planet behind.

Finally, of course, there is the climate catastrophe. It maps the future as a landscape of dread – the post-apocalyptic dystopia is the characteristic narrative of our end times. Things can only get worse.

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None of these stories is entirely unfounded, but their combined effect is disempowering. The collapse of belief in progress is a self-fulfilling prophecy. Once you accept that “we ain’t never now, never going to be equals”, there is nothing left but the vicious struggle for supremacy. The toxic alternative to better is great. Hyperinflated notions of greatness – embodied of course by the great leader – replace the hard work of improvement.

Thus science, which runs on the restless urge to get better, can be trashed. The availability of radical and concrete improvements in education, healthcare, housing and economic equality can be dismissed as fanciful dreaming. Generational struggles for equal human dignity of workers, women, LGBTQ+ people and people of colour, can be scrubbed from history.

It is stupid to believe that things can only get better – but who now believes that anyway? We’ve all had a brutal education in the folly of taking for granted the progress made in the past, let alone the assumption that it will inevitably continue into the future.

What we’ve needed, rather, are countervailing lessons in the stupidity of unrestrained pessimism. There’s an inexcusable indolence in the embrace of futility. Lethargy is lethal.

But sometimes, the pawns decide to move of their own accord and when they do, democracy ceases to be a game.