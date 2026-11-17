The animal was seized shortly after Tony O’Reilly arrived at Anglesea Street Garda station in Cork city in July 2024. Photograph: iStock

A man whose malnourished pony was seized after he “parked” it outside a Garda station in order to go in and sign on has been banned from keeping animals for 15 years.

Tony O’Reilly of Meelagh Drive, Mahon, Cork, appeared before the Circuit Criminal Court in the city for sentencing on Tuesday, having pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.

The offences arose when he left his sulky and pony on a footpath outside a Garda station two days in a row.

Det Garda Jonathan Corcoran said the 24-year-old travelled by sulky from his home in Mahon to Anglesea Street Garda station near the city centre on July 16th and July 17th, 2024.

He said the small pony had several injuries and was being used in a “reckless manner” on the public road. The animal was seized on July 17th, 2024, shortly after O’Reilly arrived at the station.

The garda said the animal appeared to be “distressed”.

“Blood was coming from his mouth. There were numerous injuries across his body. I called a vet. The vet found that the injuries were consistent with striking the animal with a pipe type object.”

The court heard that the animal did not urinate or defecate for three hours after it was given food or water. The pony scored 1.5 out of 5 on a scale where 1 is emaciated and 5 is obese. Its spine was out of alignment and it was struggling to stand.

Corcoran said that the vet indicated that the harness and equipment used forced the animal to trot in a manner which was uncomfortable. The vet report also stated that an animal of this size should not have been shod.

Defence barrister Paula McCarthy said her client had entered a signed guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and was “extremely remorseful” for his actions.

She said that her client was without previous convictions for animal cruelty.

Judge Sinead Behan stated that O’Reilly was “blind and careless about the state of the animal”. She said he clearly wasn’t conscious that he was doing anything wrong.

In addition to the 15-year ban on keeping animals, O’Reilly has been ordered to complete 150 hours of community service.

O’Reilly pleaded guilty to two charges under the Animal Health and Welfare Act, 2013 and to one charge under the Control of Horses Act, 1996.