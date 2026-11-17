Wayne Rooney, who has revealed there was a period in his Manchester United career where he contemplated taking his own life. Photograph: Mike Egerton/Press Association

Wayne Rooney has revealed there was a period in his Manchester United career where he contemplated taking his own life. The former England striker said that, even as he flourished on the pitch, he was struggling with his mental health off it, despite being newly married and a dad to his eldest child, Kai.

He said he would spend two days at a time drinking at home and, he told the Life At The Midpoint with Gabby Logan podcast, at his lowest point considered taking his own life. “I can look back and say I was selfish, but I knew I was going through something which I was really struggling to deal with,” Rooney said. “Then I didn’t want Kai seeing me like that, so that’s why I’d hide away as well.

“I got to a place where you’re contemplating suicide. You just didn’t want to be around anyone. I didn’t want to see people in the streets. I didn’t want to go into shops. I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else [I] really struggled with it.”

Rooney, United’s record goalscorer, said the issues he faced occurred at the height of his career. “You don’t want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it,” he said. “Even though I knew the position I was in, it was difficult to actually admit that I was in that position because I felt like you feel less of a man if you like for doing that.

“I was speaking to a therapist to try and figure out what was up with me because when I look back I was probably at the height of my career, I’ve just had a young son, I’ve just been married. It should be the happiest point in my life and it wasn’t. It was probably the lowest point because of the selfish acts I was taking.”

Rooney, who is currently featuring on the ITV reality programme I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, credits his wife, Coleen, with helping him turn the tide. “Coleen helped me massively. She could have walked away, it was that bad, but she stuck by me and helped me get through it.”

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