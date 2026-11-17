Michael Flatley at Castlehyde in north Cork. The Lord of the Dance star has succeeded in in having statements in written evidence sworn by his former financial advisor and former solicitor struck out Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley has succeeded in having statements in written evidence sworn by his former financial adviser and former solicitor struck out.

At the High Court, Judge Eileen Roberts made the decision in a pretrial motion in a case centred on €200,000 lodged in court in the wake of a dispute over Flatley’s Cork mansion, Castlehyde.

Flatley’s legal team had last month applied to the court for certain paragraphs in an affidavit sworn by the entertainer’s former solicitor Maxwell Mooney relating to Flatley be excluded, along with an affidavit of Flatley’s former financial adviser Des Walshe.

In her judgment, the judge noted Flatley contended Mooney and Walshe “wrongfully deployed legally privileged material in their affidavits in this application in a manner that is prejudicial to Mr Flatley’s position including in the Castlehyde proceedings”.

The judge said Flatley also says that Mooney’s affidavits and those of Walshe “contain scandalous and irrelevant personal material serving no apparent purpose other than to embarrass Mr Flatley”.

In turn, Mooney has submitted that Flatley and another person have in their affidavits introduced irrelevant, scandalous and inaccurate material intended to embarrass Mooney including in a professional capacity, the judge said. He also submitted that Flatley had waived legal privilege, which Flatley denied.

The judge said Mooney’s motion seeking to charge the sum of €200,000 has generated a significant and disproportionate amount of documentation from both sides relative to the size and complexity of the charging claim advanced.

The judge said it was reasonable for Mooney to confirm the basis on which he took instructions from Walshe on behalf of Flatley, but it was not appropriate for Mooney to exhibit Walshe’s affidavit in his own affidavit and she said it should be removed.

Referring to the Walshe affidavit, the judge said that much of it was entirely irrelevant to the application by Mooney for a charge over the lodged money.

She said it was at times highly personalised.

“In my view it is most certainly gratuitous as there was no need to mention many of the more personal details in order to deal with the claims made by Mr Mooney,” the judge said.

She said she believed that many of the averments “are also vexatious in that they are designed to and would cause distress to the named individuals in an entirely unnecessary manner and for no purpose relevant to this claim”.

The judge added: “Mr Flatley just as any other individual involved in legal proceedings is entitled to fair process. He does not lose that entitlement simply because he is a household name and there will be a level of interest generated in the media and elsewhere about his personal and business affairs.”

The judge said that Walshe’s affidavit “refers to and discloses privileged advices relevant to the Castelhyde Proceedings over which material Mr Flatley continues to assert privilege”. The judge directed certain paragraphs be struck out from the Walshe affidavit.

The judge said the amendments decided by the court can be applied by way of redaction to the existing sworn affidavits.

These redacted versions of the affidavit should be used for the substantive charging application before the court, which will be heard by another judge next month, the judge said.