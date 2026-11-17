Riad Bouchaker faces a minimum of 12 years in prison for his crimes at Parnell Square, Dublin, in November 2023. Court illustration: PA

The imposition of a discretionary life sentence on Parnell Square attacker Riad Bouchaker was “unusual but not unprecedented”, said law professor and criminologist Diarmuid Griffin in the aftermath of Monday’s proceedings.

Subject to any appeal, Bouchaker faces a minimum of 12 years in prison before he can be considered for parole. The average life term is about 19 years.

Central Criminal Court Judge Tony Hunt this week imposed the term on Bouchaker (52), a native of Algeria of no fixed abode who had been living in Ireland 25 years, for the attempted murder of a five-year-old girl during the November 2023 knife attack on a group of children.

The girl was left with severe and permanent disabilities after he stabbed her in the heart with a carving knife.

Concurrent sentences of 15 years were imposed for the attempted murder of two other children who suffered less serious physical injuries, and 20 years for assault causing serious harm to childcare worker Leanne Flynn. Other concurrent terms were seven and five years respectively for assault harming two other children and a teenage chef, and four years for inflicting serious harm with the knife.

Under Irish law, life sentences are mandatory for murder and judges have discretion to impose them for 26 other offences, mainly involving crimes against the person, property and the community, and certain public order offences.

Griffin, associate law professor at the University of Galway, in writing in the Irish Judicial Studies Journal in 2024, examined judicial rationale for imposing and upholding discretionary life sentences in the Republic from 1987 to 2022.

[ The inside story of the Riad Bouchaker trial: Horror and heroism at Parnell SquareOpens in new window ]

He identified 32 offenders between 1987 and 2022 made subject to discretionary life terms, mostly for serious sexual offences. Three life sentences were imposed for attempted murder, of which two were upheld on appeal.

The failed appellants included Eric Daniels, of Elm Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, over a life term imposed for the attempted murder of a 10-year-old girl in a field near their homes in 2001 when he was aged 18. Daniels, who tried to strangle the girl with a boot lace, told gardaí he “wanted to see what it would be like to kill somebody”. He had no prior criminal history and pleaded guilty on the third day of the trial.

Of 26 appeals related to severity of sentence, the life term was upheld in 12 cases and reduced to fixed sentences in 14 cases, with the average new sentence being 16 years.

Griffin wrote that the life term was “selectively imposed” here, and sentencing selection was frequently influenced by the multiplicity of offending, exceptional nature of the crime and vulnerability of the victim. The indeterminate nature of a life sentence seemed to be regarded by some judges as beneficial in addressing concerns about protecting the public.

Sentencing guidance from the appeal courts over the past decade may be having an impact in constraining the use of the discretionary life term in practice, he said.

Based on a view that a sentencing court should know how long an offender will serve, judges are encouraged to opt for fixed sentences. The Supreme Court had indicated a maximum threshold of 20 years in terms of a determinate/fixed sentence in very serious cases.

Hunt’s sentencing decision followed the normal two-step process. Under that, the judge considers where the offending falls within the range of penalties, and sets a “headline” maximum after assessment of harm done, culpability of the offender and any aggravating factors. They then assess the offender’s personal circumstances and impose an appropriate reduction for any mitigating factors, such as a guilty plea, lack of previous criminal history and disability.

In Bouchaker’s case, aggravating factors leading to the life sentence being set as a headline included the extreme vulnerability of the children and “multiple attempted murders” with a lethal weapon. The mitigation included his lack of previous convictions and medical history, including an acquired brain injury worsened by interventions of members of the public at Parnell Square. Mitigation was reflected in the judge’s decision to make the sentences concurrent rather than consecutive to the life sentence.

The life term, he said, was not due to “public horror” but rather reflected the gravity of the offending.