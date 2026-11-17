The Doyle Collection hotel group recorded strong increases in turnover and earnings last year, in spite of a slowdown in trading at its five-star property in Washington.

Latest accounts for Doyle Hotels (Holdings) Ltd show turnover rose by 3.9 per cent to €193.8 million last year. This was described as a “steady growth in trade” in the directors’ report.

While revenues rose in both Ireland and the UK, its Dupont Circle hotel in central Washington recorded a decline in income, to €29.9 million from €30.1 million in 2024.

The company described the performance as “resilient in a challenging Washington market”.

Its trading Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose by 10.2 per cent to €35.6 million.

Turnover at its Irish hotels – the five-star Westbury off Grafton Street, the Croke Park hotel in Dublin, and the River Lee in Cork – rose to €73.4 million from €71.1 million in 2024.

In the UK – where it traded from three properties in London and one in Bristol last year – income rose by almost €6 million to €90.5 million.

The group said trading improved in Ireland and the UK due principally to the benefits of investment in refurbishment. The Irish hotels also benefited from strong demand from US visitors.

The Doyle chain invested €14.6 million last year, including in the refurbishment of bedrooms and suites in the Westbury hotel in Dublin along with upgrades commencing in the River Lee Hotel in Cork and the Croke Park hotel in Dublin.

The carrying value of the hotels was reviewed with a net uplift of €27.4 million in the properties at the end of 2025. It had net assets at the year-end of €398.1 million, an increase of €14.9 million on 2024.

The interest charge last year was unchanged at €9.8 million, while the currency translation adjustment was negative €17.3 million, compared to positive €11.3 million in 2024.

Bank loans reduced by €16.6 million in the year to €230 million.

On the trading front this year, the company said London has remained “strong” with occupancy and average rate up year on year. Trading in Ireland is marginally up but the cost of doing business remains a challenge.

Trading in Washington is described as “broadly positive”.

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In October, the group sold the four-star, 187-bedroom Bristol hotel in the UK for an undisclosed sum to Leonardo Hotels. The sale reflects its “strategic concentration” on five-star hotels.

Commenting on the results, Bernie Gallagher, chair of Doyle Hotels (Holdings) Ltd., said: “We have long believed in the strategic benefits of substantial investment in the quality of our assets and trading in 2025 and 2026 to date has borne this out.

“We have invested €75 million over the past five years with a focus on ensuring that we have hotels that compete very well in the luxury markets in which we operate. This, in turn, has enabled us to improve revenue and earnings, notwithstanding overall market challenges. We remain ambitious to expand our footprint in the five-star luxury market.”

The group employed 1,379 full-time equivalent staff last year, with payroll costs rising by €4 million to just under €77 million.

Compensation paid to key management personnel, including directors, increased last year to €4.8 million from €3.9 million previously.

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