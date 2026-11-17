The water network and the electricity grid don’t have the capacity to accommodate the increase in accommodation completions. Photograph: Getty Images

New home completions are expected to jump to 40,000 this year. That’s not insignificant. That would be a 10 per cent increase on last year’s level (36,284), which was 20 per cent up on the previous year.

Getting up to 50,000 new homes a year is the challenge. As consulting firm Deloitte noted in a report last week, the planning permissions don’t point to that level of output.

At present, 32,000-36,000 planning permissions a year are granted in the Republic. From that, commentators are extrapolating that supply will plateau somewhere below the Government’s 50,000 target level in 2028 and 2029 unless there is a dramatic shift.

Housing: construction slowdown, price-to-income running at twice the EU average, and the rise of the approved housing body sector Listen | 35:14

This makes the 300,000 completions by 2030 ambition look like something of a long shot.

We need about 70,000 permissions a year if the output of finished homes is to reach 50,000-60,000 units, not least because a percentage of planning permissions never make it to the construction phase for different reasons.

The main problem here, according to insiders, is capacity. The water network and the electricity grid don’t have the scope to accommodate the increase just yet.

So it’s not just developers waiting around for connections; it’s the utility companies not being able to supply the bridging infrastructure.

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The Government’s new €1 billion Housing Infrastructure Investment Fund, which is being administered by the Housing Activation Office within the Department of Housing, is an attempt to address the problem.

The fund also aims to provide essential infrastructure, which includes things like roads and drainage, to unlock land for residential construction at 82 locations nationally, potentially enabling the delivery of 86,000 homes, with the potential for a further 113,000 homes.

Under instruction from Government, local authorities have rezoned a significant amount of land, but a lot of it isn’t “shovel ready”.

The State is trying to build up the capacity for the additional housing almost in parallel, and that’s proving difficult.