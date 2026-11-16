‘Saving for a house makes it much easier to resist impulse buys’

Actress Katie Rose Weir: 'It makes it much easier to resist impulse buys when you know you’re working towards something bigger'

Actress, singer and content creator Katie-Rose Weir will play Tinkerbell in the panto Neverland at The Helix, Dublin, which runs from Friday, November 20th until Sunday, January 10th.

Are you a saver or a spender?

I’m definitely both. I love spending money on things that make me happy, such as experiences, clothes, beauty, travel, on others and my career but, because I work in the creative industry, I’ve learnt that saving is also important. You never quite know when the next job is going to come along, so having a financial safety net gives me peace of mind.

What was the first job you received money for, and how much were you paid?

My first jobs were little bits and pieces of babysitting and performing, and I remember being so excited to have money that I had earned myself. I honestly don’t remember the exact amount, but I do remember feeling very grown up about it.

Do you shop around for better value?

Yes, I love a bargain. I like to look for discount codes and read reviews before buying something, especially online. That said, I’m happy to spend more on something if I know it’s good quality and will last me a good while.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I’m not sure I’ve ever had a truly extravagant purchase. I’m more of a ‘lots of little things that mysteriously add up’ kind of person.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

As a performer and content creator, investing in good equipment, rehearsal clothes and good skincare/make-up products that make my life easier can genuinely pay off. I love when something is both a treat and can help me when working; that’s my favourite kind of spending.

Is there anything you regret spending money on?

Random online purchases are probably the biggest offenders. I’m pretty bad at doomscrolling at night and making random purchases that I never really need but just want.

Do you haggle over prices?

I’m not naturally a haggler. I’m much more comfortable looking for a discount code, but I do admire people who can do it so confidently, like my dad. During the summer holidays when I was growing up, he taught me well in the markets in Spain.

Do you invest in shares and/or cryptocurrency?

I don’t, but I would like to. I just need to do some more homework on it. I think having savings that I can access easily is really important.

Do you have a retirement or pension plan?

Yes, and I think it’s important, especially when pursuing a creative career. It can be tempting to focus entirely on what’s happening right now, but I’m trying to make sure that future me is also looked after.

What was the last thing you bought, and was it good value for money?

Probably something completely unglamorous like my food shop. Although, knowing me, there might have been a matcha involved there, too. I think something is good value if I use and enjoy it rather than simply because it is cheap.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, I love having something to save towards. I’m currently saving for a house, and it makes it much easier to resist impulse buys when you know you’re working towards something bigger. There’s also such a good feeling when you finally buy something with money that you have patiently saved yourself.

Have you ever lost money?

I have spent a lot of money on flights, accommodation and petrol to and from auditions for roles that I unfortunately didn’t get. That can be slightly painful but I don’t regret it at all. As far as I’m concerned, everything is a learning curve and a steer in the right direction.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I’m not much of a gambler. I’d rather spend the money on theatre tickets or a nice experience where I know exactly what I’m getting.

What is your best habit when it comes to money? And your worst?

My best habit is probably trying to save when I have a good month rather than immediately splurging. Working in a creative industry has taught me that income can fluctuate, so I try to enjoy the good times and treat myself while also remembering that another month might look completely different. My worst habit? Random online purchases.

How much money do you have on you now?

I actually found coins worth €10 in one of my bags yesterday, so I might treat myself to a flat white and an almond croissant.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea