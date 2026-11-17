There were almost 2,800 homes available to rent in the State on November 1st, the highest November total since 2021. Photograp: Bryan O’Brien

The cost of renting jumped by 0.9 per cent in the three months between June and September, representing the smallest third-quarter increase since the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

However, when the lens is widened, the annual rate of inflation across the rental sector remains high, with the 7.3 per cent recorded in the latest quarterly report from property website Daft.ie only marginally down on the annualised rate recorded in June.

Inflation remains highest in the four big cities outside Dublin, where market rents were 9.3 per cent higher than a year earlier. That compares with an increase of 6.3 per cent recorded in the capital.

The average monthly market rent across the State is now €2,239, which is 43 per cent higher than the levels recorded before 2020.

Cork city recorded the highest year-on-year increase, with rents at the end of September said to be 11.3 per cent higher than at the same point in 2025. Renting in Galway city was 10.3 per cent dearer, with a hike of 6.9 per cent recorded in Limerick and a jump of 4.7 per cent in Waterford.

Outside the cities, annual inflation was between 7.2 per cent and 9.2 per cent across Leinster, Munster and Connacht-Ulster.

According to Daft.ie, there were almost 2,800 homes available to rent in the State on November 1st, the highest November total since 2021 and a 47 per cent jump on the same date in 2025.

The report cautioned, however, that last year’s figure was anomalous as availability was significantly depressed in late 2025 when new rental regulations were about to be rolled out.

Compared with two years ago, availability is up 16 per cent nationally but 7 per cent lower in Dublin.

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Across the State, availability remains well below pre-pandemic norms, when there were typically close to 4,400 homes available to rent at any moment in time.

The average cost of renting a two-bedroom apartment in Dublin was put at €2,563 by the Daft.ie report while in Cork monthly rent averaged €2,204. In Galway the average was €2,343, with the monthly cost in Limerick €2,268, and in Waterford €1,644.

“The third quarter brings direct evidence on how landlords have used the new rent rules,” said the author of the report, professor of economics at Trinity College Dublin Ronan Lyons.

He pointed out that since the beginning of March, rents can be reset to market levels between tenancies, with homes available to rent just after that date advertised at around 3 per cent more than similar homes available just before the changes took effect, a gap that did not exist a year earlier.

He noted that rents are rising at around twice the rate of asking prices, which suggests that “gross rental yields have increased in every region”.

[ Sharp rise in rents charged to new tenants as reforms took effect, RTB reportsOpens in new window ]

“On paper, that should be encouraging new rental supply,” he said. “Yet the number of homes available to rent remains at between a quarter and more than half below its pre-pandemic norm in every region. If better returns are not bringing forward new rental homes, the constraints lie elsewhere, in particular in the cost of building and in the uncertainty around what is allowed to be built where.”

Meanwhile, a report from Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) says first-time buyers were paying, on average, €17,000 more to buy their home in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, with the national median first-time buyer home now costing €407,000.

First-time buyers drew down 6.6 per cent more in mortgages than in 2025, which the BPFI says was the highest first-half volume since 2007 before the crash. Most of that growth was driven by newly built homes

First-time buyers are now earning €90,000 on average, according to the data, up €1,000 over the past year.

The mover market, meanwhile, is slowing, with purchaser volumes down 4.1 per cent to a figure not seen since 2014. They borrowed more than at any time since 2008 however.