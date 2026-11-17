When Platon Antoniou was making his photographic portrait of Vladimir Putin (for Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2007), the Russian president told him he enjoyed the Beatles. Platon asked him which was his favourite song, to which Putin replied: “Yesterday.”

Was he joking?

“Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away/Now it looks as though they’re here to stay/Oh, I believe in yesterday.”

Platon thinks Putin “was trying to send a message about the Soviet Union’s past power and how he wanted to get it back at any cost”.

“Yesterday” might well be the title of Platon’s current exhibition at the Benaki Museum in Athens. For those unable to get to Athens, it is accompanied by a huge book, Platon Paros. The book itself is a work of art, one of the most beautiful and impressive I have held – superbly designed as both a treasury of Platon’s renowned skill and his act of homage to the Aegean island of Paros, “my spiritual home”.

Platon (as he is usually known) has made photographic portraits for The New Yorker, Vogue, and Vanity Fair of people in power such as Donald Trump (again, for Time magazine), Henry Kissinger, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Muammar Gadafy and Muhammad Ali. Madeleine Albright liked her portrait so much that it appears on the cover of her autobiography Madam Secretary.

In 2013 Platon established the non-profit foundation People’s Portfolio, a visual storytelling of ordinary people facing oppression, discrimination or loss of human rights.

He says: “I am there to capture a person’s character and soul”, regardless of their status. When he says this of a young village girl, he comments “Her Hellenic face defied time with a sublime look of wonder.” That “wonder” clearly means more to him than mere fame.

“Power is the most dangerous thing in the world”, he says. “It can destroy your morality and your humanity.”

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An image from Platon Paros by Platon Antoniou, published by MW Editions, New York. Photograph: courtesy MW Editions

Last year he made (for Vogue) a portrait of Kimberly Guilfoyle whom Trump recently ousted as US ambassador to Greece. She is alleged to have said about regime change: “We can do this to any country we want. We can do it here too.” Although he seems to have liked her at the time, one wonders what Platon would say now about that boast of power.

“Power” means not only politics and rhetoric, but the authentic, the innate quality of the local and the ordinary, determined by who – rather than what – you are. Emerging from his portfolio of images – of people, their homes and their landscape – is Platon’s belief in “the innate equality of all people”, whether powerful or not. He repeats the words of his uncle: “If we can find the right balance in life, then we can master the art of living – and together all can be free.”

Platon’s father was an architect and artist (illustrating the works of Kazantzakis) who emigrated from his native island of Paros to escape the German invasion in the second World War. Platon was born in London in 1968, but spent his childhood in Lefkes, a village in Paros, where “the narrow streets and alleys honoured human scale and could never be claimed by cars”.

“Architect” might well describe Platon’s own approach to photography (the Greek word means “writing with light”). “My camera became my sketchbook”, he says, and “I am still searching for the simplicity of my father’s eye.”

Platon identifies his tools not as the camera itself but “sight, smell, touch, taste, hearing, intellect”. Adding “intellect” to the conventional five senses demonstrates that these are the means whereby he interprets his “spiritual home”.

When he says “I photographed democracy”, he alludes to the fact that the village kafeneion (now defunct) was its “parliament”. What he saw in this parliament was “heritage, culture, humanity, history, kindness, humour, the truth and the grace of a life that isn’t easy, but is beautiful.”

It also had the village’s only television. He recalls that when it showed “the sequinned spectacle of Michael Jackson in all his regalia and bodyguards” a villager exclaimed, “Malakia!” (“wanker”) and the kafeneion erupted with laughter.

We come back to “writing with light”, yet Platon even sees the dying of the light. “The light has vowed not to surrender, but it knows there is no salvation. It will not surrender, but it will expire.”

As valediction, Platon says, “I cast a final glance around me. To whom should I say farewell? Mountains, sea, the grape-laden trellis over my balcony, virtue, sin, refreshing water? Futile – all these will descend with me to the grave.”

Platon’s threnody equates not only the powerful and the powerless, but human dignity together with its landscape. Today, “all its magic is gone”. What remains is an unwritten question: what is to take the place of the authentic.

– Platon Paros by Platon Antoniou is published by MW Editions, New York

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