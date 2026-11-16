Irish domestic demand growth to accelerate to 4% next year, Ibec says

Ibec’s chief economist Gerard Brady said the Irish economy has remained strong even as it navigated Brexit, tariffs, supply chain disruptions, a pandemic and consecutive energy crises in the past decade

Irish domestic demand, a measure of the economy that strips out the impact of multinationals, is on track to grow by 4 per cent next year, despite mounting global pressures from volatile energy prices and rising interest rates, according to Ibec.

The growth rate will mark an acceleration from an estimated 3.5 per cent or this year, the Irish business lobby group said in its latest economic outlook.

High household savings, strong balance sheets, investments under the National Development Plan and companies raising artificial intelligence-related (AI) expenditure will ensure the domestic economy is protected from wider international slowdowns, it said.

While headline gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to fall by 0.8 per cent this year as exports are hit by US tariff-related volatility, the real domestic economy “remains in very solid shape”, Ibec said.

“High economic volatility continues to be a regular feature of global trade. For example, the recent drop in technology and semiconductor equities in response to US election news underlines the potential volatility in equity markets,” said Gerard Brady, Ibec chief economist.

“Despite this the Irish economy continues to absorb global disruptions from a position of real domestic strength. In just one decade, the Irish economy has navigated Brexit, tariffs, supply-chain disruptions, a pandemic and consecutive energy crises, yet underlying domestic growth has remained remarkably firm.”

Employment is on track to approach a fresh record of 2.9 million people at work next year, up from 2.84 million as of the end of June, with domestic demand poised to comfortably outpace European peers, Ibec said.

“We are now seeing the direct benefits of the global AI buildout feeding straight into our domestic growth. We have long seen strong growth contributions in this country from software, but are seeing a remarkable growth contribution from technology hardware,” said Brady.

“Capital spending on digital equipment has surged to nearly 2.5 per cent of national income, up from just 1 per cent two years ago.”

[ ‘Mania’ for adopting AI to cut costs poses long-term risks, Ibec chief warnsOpens in new window ]

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said last month that the global economy “could soon test the limits of resilience”, as emergency oil stocks run low and government budgets become overstretched.

In its twice-yearly world economic outlook, the IMF said global growth had withstood the Middle East conflict better than feared over the previous six months.

It revised upwards its forecast for global economic growth this year marginally, to 3.1 per cent, compared with 3 per cent projected in its previous update in July. Next year’s forecast was unchanged, at 3.4 per cent.