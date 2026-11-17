Angela Willis speaking at the Go Purple Day – An Garda Síochána’s National Day of Awareness for Domestic Abuse. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

An Garda Síochána’s assistant commissioner for serious and organised crime has been promoted to Deputy Garda Commissioner.

Angel Willis’s appointment was announced on Tuesday and follows formal approval from Government.

Willis will now hold the joint-second most senior position in An Garda Síochána and takes on responsibility for operations in the organisation.

She is filling the position vacated by Shawna Coxon who retired this month following six years in the post. She joined in 2021 after a long career with the Toronto Police.

The appointment was made following an open competition conducted through publicjobs.ie.

Willis most recently headed the force’s investigations into organised and serious crime, tackling human trafficking, immigration crime, domestic violence and child exploitation.

In her 30-year career with the Garda, she led a variety of divisions, including the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Garda National Technical Bureau.

The Mayo native is also currently the chair of An Garda Síochána Women’s Network, an internal support network to champion women in the force.

She holds a masters in serious crime investigation from the University of Limerick and a series of governance and management courses from Irish and UK colleges.

The three top positions in the organisation are Garda Commissioner and two deputy commissioners responsible for operations and security, strategy and governance. Those roles are now held by Justin Kelly, Angela Willis, and Paul Cleary respectively.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan congratulated her on the appointment, saying she had held a “broad range of operational, investigative and senior leadership positions throughout the organisation”.

“Her extensive experience, commitment to public service and proven record of delivering results make her exceptionally well placed to serve as deputy commissioner,” he said.