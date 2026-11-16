Goodbody reports cyber attack to DPC as up to 20 client email addresses accessed

A Goodbody spokesman confirmed that no clients’ assets were affected by the cyber attack, which was detected last Tuesday.

Goodbody restored its online client portal on Monday morning after taking it down early last week after a cybersecurity incident was identified by the stockbroker and wealth management firm.

A spokesman for the firm, which is owned by AIB, confirmed that no clients’ assets were affected by the incident, which was detected last Tuesday.

However, it is understood that email addresses of between 15 and 20 clients were accessed in the attack, with the company in communication with each of the individuals affected.

A spokesman for the firm confirmed that Goodbody notified the Data Protection Commission (DPC) and Central Bank of Ireland of the incident last week. However, he declined to comment on whether a data breach had occurred.

It is understood that Goodbody, which has about €16 billion of assets under management, worked with cybersecurity specialists for most of last week and during the weekend to get the system back up and running and build more resilience into it.

The incident follows two cyberattacks involving UK wealth managers earlier this month.

London-based Rathbones, which last month secured an Irish licence to set up an EU hub to target clients in the State and across the bloc, experienced a cyber attack in the first week of November, in which client data was accessed. Rathbones reportedly contacted affected clients following the attack.

Wealth manager Saltus, also based in London, was forced to take its online portal temporarily offline in early November when it was targeted by a cyberattack.

Goodbody is led by chief executive Martin Tormey and employs more than 400 staff. The company spokesman said last week that customers continued to be able to do business with the firm by email and phone as the portal remained offline.

Goodbody, which dates back to 1874, was bought by AIB in September 2021 for €138 million. It cut jobs in its investment banking unit three years ago amid a global slowdown in deal-making and fundraising, and an expected acceleration of large companies leaving the Irish stock market.

However, it has been building up its asset and wealth management operation in recent years as it plays belated catch-up to its larger rival Davy, which stole a march on its main competitor in the past dozen years, snapping up assets amid consolidation in this space.

Goodbody’s profits soared 109 per cent to €16.1 million last year, helped by a surge in fee income across its wealth management and investment banking activities.

Firm revenue rose to €113.7 million from €92.7 million, with the fee portion of that jumping by 30 per cent to almost €75 million.