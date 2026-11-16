Bid to cross-examine McKillen jnr is attempt to exert pressure on businessman, court told

Lenders owed €11m by Paddy McKillen jnr want to cross-examine the businessman to exert “maximum pressure” on him and his family and “generate a settlement”, his lawyers have told the High Court.

Lenders owed a combined €11 million by Paddy McKillen jnr want to cross-examine the businessman to exert “maximum pressure” on him and his family and “generate a settlement”, his lawyers have told the High Court.

McKillen jnr is seeking a personal insolvency arrangement, and has told the court he has debts of €27.7 million and is insolvent. In September, the court granted him a protective certificate, which shields him from his creditors until at least December.

Lenders Herbert Street Finance and Cabriz Finance – who are owed €2.3 million and €8.7 million, respectively, by McKillen jnr – have both issued applications to set aside the protective certificate.

The applications arise from concerns raised by the lenders about an alleged material non-disclosure in information provided by McKillen jnr in his application for a protective certificate. McKillen jnr has rejected this allegation.

In a motion before Judge Nessa Cahill on Monday, lawyers for the two lenders sought various reliefs aimed at providing for the examination under oath of McKillen jnr on his financial affairs. Lawyers for McKillen jnr opposed the motion.

Bernard Dunleavy, for Herbert Street, told the judge his side was “not satisfied” with the financial information provided by McKillen jnr to the court.

Dunleavy, appearing with Niall Ó hUiginn, said the “elephant in the room” was what question McKillen jnr is concerned might be asked of him, and what answer he is worried might undermine his personal insolvency process.

Dunleavy submitted there were obligations on McKillen jnr to be of utmost good faith in his application for a protective certificate, as well as other statutory obligations to make “full and honest” disclosures relating to his financial affairs.

Dunleavy contended that McKillen jnr, in a submission, “almost put up to the court” that such declarations are a “box-ticking exercise”.

Counsel submitted that McKillen jnr, in this submission and in others, “turns his face away from the obligation he has to the court, on an ex parte application, of candour and utmost good faith”.

A separate entitlement to examine McKillen jnr on his affairs arises from a €2.3 million judgment entered in favour of Herbert Street against the businessman, Dunleavy submitted.

Martin Hayden, counsel for McKillen jnr, said the real purpose behind the application was to put “maximum pressure on Mr McKillen jnr and his family, to try and generate a settlement”.

Hayden, appearing with barrister Keith Farry, said the financial statement provided to the court during McKillen jnr’s application for a protective certificate was not defective.

Hayden said his client had addressed issues raised as concerns by the creditors.

To set aside a protective certificate, the creditors must show that they stand to suffer “irreparable harm”, Hayden submitted. The lenders have not done this, he contended.

He said the fact the lenders wanted a “deeper inquiry” did not warrant the application to cross-examine, or meet the threshold to set aside the certificate, he submitted.

Among the concerns raised by the creditors relates to debts owed by McKillen jnr to Jonc Ltd, an entity that is registered to an office where a McKillen jnr-linked company is also based, the court heard. McKillen jnr has denied any knowledge of the affairs of Jonc.

McKillen jnr was the co-founder of the hospitality group Press-Up.

The judge reserved her decision on the motion.