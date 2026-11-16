Ryanair ownership structure claim is an anticompetitive attack, Michael O’Leary tells court

In an affidavit, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said that the claim by an Amsterdam-registered trade association is designed to 'to reduce EU airlines’ ability to access non-EU capital '. Photograph: EPA

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has described a dispute about its ownership structure as an attempt by its competitors, Lufthansa and Air France, to launch a “deliberate anticompetitive attack” on the airline, the Commercial Court heard.

Last month, proceedings by an Amsterdam-registered trade association called European Network Airlines’ Association (ENAA) against the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), with Ryanair as a notice party, were admitted to the fast track Commercial Court, the High Court’s big business division.

On Monday, Judge Eileen Roberts refused an application by barrister Shane Cranley for permission to join Lufthansa, KLM and Air France as named parties in the proceedings. The judge said to do so would effectively complicate the proceedings that should go ahead according to an already agreed timetable.

She would permit the airlines to put in affidavits on their behalf as part of these proceedings.

The application arose after the ENAA, which says it advocates for an EU regulatory framework that safeguards and promotes the competitiveness of the EU airlines, brought proceedings claiming Ryanair does not comply with EU ownership requirements under air services regulations.

The EU rules require that no more than 50 per cent of relevant equity share capital is owned by EU nationals.

Ryanair says it is fully in compliance with the regulation because a restriction on its non-EU shareholders means they have no voting, attendance or speaking rights at annual general meetings.

In an affidavit responding to the proceedings and referred to during Monday’s application to join the individual airlines, Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said it was a deliberate anticompetitive attack “instigated by a limited number of the applicant’smembers (namely Lufthansa and Air France) in an attempt to ground an airline whose lower fares they cannot match”.

It is the ENAA’s intention “to reduce EU airlines’ ability to access non-EU capital to the lowest level allowable under the Lufthansa and Air France interpretation of bilateral air service agreements with India and likely as to form a retaliation against Ryanair for pointing out the years of illegal state aid received by these members”, he said.

He said he had not been aware of the existence of the ENAA until its “unfounded allegations” against Ryanair were brought to his attention.

He said the ENAA, although there are different constituent member airlines, is effectively composed of and controlled by Air France-KLM and Lufthansa, “two of Europe’s highest fare flag carrier airlines”.

The ENAA’s apparent members are also members of what O’Leary calls the “principal trade association representing most of Europe’s largest airlines”, called Airlines for Europe (A4E).

The position adopted by the ENAA in relation to the Air Services Regulation appears to be fundamentally at odds with the agreed collective position of A4E, he said.

O’Leary called on ENAA members to withdraw from the proceedings or else from A4E, and failing to do so, he said Ryanair would have no option but to leave A4E.