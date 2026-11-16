Irish Palestine solidarity protester gives evidence in Berlin police assault case

A police officer in Berlin, Germany, punches Kitty O’Brien during a demonstration in the city centre in August 2025. Photograph: Supplied by Irish Bloc Berlin

Irish Palestine solidarity protester Kitty O’Brien has told a Berlin court of living with permanent nerve damage from injuries sustained last year at the hands of city police.

O’Brien was speaking as joint plaintiff at the opening of the trial of a police officer, identified as Nils K, accused of assault on duty during a Palestinian solidarity demonstration on August 28th, 2025, in central Berlin.

O’Brien, a 26-year-old Dubliner who uses they/them pronouns, told the Tiergarten District Court they had lived in Berlin for three years until two months ago. While in Berlin, O’Brien became involved in an Irish Palestine solidarity group, following the October 7th Hamas attacks on Israel and Israel’s military retaliation in Gaza. On August 22nd, 2025, O’Brien attended a demonstration in Berlin’s Mitte district with a friend.

“I had a keffiyeh scarf, held it up and just started chanting,” O’Brien told the court on Monday, wearing a black shirt, black combat boots and a red keffiyeh Palestinian scarf. On their rucksack in court was a Palestinian badge and the handwritten slogan: Ón talamh go dtí an spéir, beidh an Phalaistín saor” (from the ground to the sky, Palestine will be free).

Video evidence showed in court of the August 2025 demonstration on a busy shopping street with subsequent shoving.

When O’Brien saw police shoving a young girl near them, they asked the police officer opposite them “why?”. After more shoving, they asked the accused: “Do you want to punch me? Then punch me.”

After the first punch from Nils K, captured in viral video recordings that sparked protest in Dublin, O’Brien remembers falling back on protesters behind them.

A few seconds later O’Brien wiped blood from their nose with their hands and, spreading the bloody fingers before another police officer, said: “This is on you” and “their [Palestinian] blood is on your hands”.

Kitty O'Brien after being punched by the officer. Photograph: Supplied by Irish Bloc Berlin

In earlier testimony, the police officer said his squadron was called in to assist another in policing the demonstration, which had no permit. Face-to-face in a tight area, K felt a kick in his shin which he attributed to O’Brien, something they dismissed as “completely not true”.

O’Brien “kept pushing and said I should hit [O’Brien] in the face” after he pushed them, he said.

Asked why he punched O’Brien in the face, he said: “Because experience shows that it is effective.”

K said he had reacted instinctively and, following his training, the right-handed officer said he had used his left fist, in a protective glove, without full force. Moments later he said O’Brien lunged for him and smeared their blood on his uniform, prompting him to aim a second punch “in the direction of” O’Brien’s face.

K and another officer grabbed O’Brien and bundled them away. O’Brien’s lawyer Benjamin Düsberg said that videos of that moment show K bending O’Brien’s right elbow roughly up and back behind them. Both O’Brien and K testified hearing a loud crack.

O’Brien recalled seeing K again before leaving the scene and asking for his badge number, but none was forthcoming.

During another brief exchange, K told O’Brien they were to be charged with resisting arrest.

“I asked, ‘are you serious, you just broke my arm’,” they said.

“He said, ‘my friends have cameras’ and I said, ‘my friends have cameras’.”

This, they said, was the pair’s first interaction in English.

After an hour at the scene in a police van, O’Brien was driven by police to an ambulance and on to hospital.

“It was very painful, my arm was in pieces,” they told the court.

An operation the next day left O’Brien with 11 screws and a metal plate that will remain in their arm permanently. Only later did O’Brien realise their nose was broken too. When movement and feeling failed to return to their arm, O’Brien was diagnosed with radial nerve palsy – serious nerve damage requiring them to not use their hand for five months.

O’Brien said it was now difficult to continue sewing and drawing as a freelance costume designer.

Asked in cross-examination, through a translator, why they became involved in an altercation with the police, O’Brien said the police represented a state that was funding Israel-backed genocide against the Palestinian people.

O’Brien confirmed asking the German-born accused if his grandparents were proud of him for “acting like a f**king Nazi”. Under cross-examination O’Brien confirmed knowing nothing of the police officers’ grandparents but said it would be “very telling” whichever way they reacted.

Asked by defence lawyer Oliver Tölle why they had asked repeatedly the police officer to punch them, O’Brien replied: “Because he was already punching me.”

When Tölle asked why they did not leave after the first punch, O’Brien said: “It’s my opinion that, when people are being murdered that you have to stand up for them ... it is every person’s duty to stand up no matter what the consequences or sacrifice.”

Three other police officers told the court they were given orders to clear the demonstration, though none had a concrete recollection of hearing any such clearance announcement played over a police speaker, as is standard practice.

Video evidence will be shown on Wednesday while two further court dates have been scheduled until December 28th.

O’Brien’s lawyer has filed a formal complaint demanding that the public prosecutor’s indictment, limited to just the first punch, was expanded to include all violent police action against O’Brien.