Courts

Wind energy companies and Energia settle €3.9m High Court dispute over energy supply

Claim arose from a 2011 contract between the parties

The contract provided that if Powercon sold its energy output to Energia, the defendant would pay Lacken and Airoshin an “upside sharing entitlement” if electricity prices exceeded a particular level, it was claimed. Photograph: iStock
The contract provided that if Powercon sold its energy output to Energia, the defendant would pay Lacken and Airoshin an “upside sharing entitlement” if electricity prices exceeded a particular level, it was claimed. Photograph: iStock
Mon Nov 16 2026 - 19:171 MIN READ

A High Court dispute over a €3.9 million sum that two energy firms and their founder claim was due to them under contract for the sale of power to Energia has been settled.

Lackan Wind Energy Ltd and Airoshin Wind Energy Ltd, along with their founder and director Michael Rouse, sued Energia Customer Solutions Ltd seeking judgment for some €3.9 million. They said the money was owed to the two companies and also sought specific performance of the contract and damages for breach of contract, among other things.

The dispute arose from a 2011 contract between the parties in which the defendant agreed to purchase output from wind farms owned by or associated with the plaintiffs.

The wind farms are Powercon and, potentially, Three Trees and/or Enros Wind Farm, which are owned by non-parties to the proceedings.

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The contract provided that if Powercon sold its energy output to Energia, the defendant would pay Lacken and Airoshin an “upside sharing entitlement” if electricity prices exceeded a particular level, it was claimed.

Powercon duly sold its output, but Energia was not paid its entitlement, which fell due in late 2021, it was claimed.

Rouse, the founder of the companies, said Energia has denied the existence of the contract.

The case was admitted to the fast track High Court commercial list in March 2025.

In the Commerial Court on Monday, Judge Eileen Roberts was told the case had been settled and could be struck out.

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