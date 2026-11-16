Plans lodged for 80-bed hotel and housing on site of Shannon Shamrock in Clare

The site is close to Bunratty Castle, above, in Co Clare. Photograph: Getty

A subsidiary of the Limerick-based timber tycoons, the McMahon Group, has lodged plans for an 80-bedroom budget hotel on the former Shannon Shamrock site close to Bunratty Castle in Co Clare.

A subsidiary of the group, Voyage Property Ltd, has lodged plans with Clare Council Council in recent days for the 80-bedroom hotel, 12 two-bed duplex units for short-term letting, and 54 residential homes along with three retail units.

The plan also includes a bat house due to the presence of the EU protected Lesser Horseshoe Bat, which has used the rundown and dilapidated Shannon Shamrock hotel building as a summer roost.

The application includes the demolition of the former Shannon Shamrock hotel building.

A report by Savills, lodged with the planning application, states that “a budget hotel with limited food and beverage offering will have a much better chance of success in this location than a star-rated hotel”.

In the report, director at Savills commercial department, Peter O’Meara stated that a budget hotel would offer an accommodation type to the village of Bunratty that it is lacking.

“Accordingly, rather than competing by drawing guests away from other hotels in the area, this hotel offering will deliver additional hotel stays to Bunratty,” he said.

A planning report by HRA Planning, lodged with the application, states that the former Shannon Shamrock Hotel and Conference Centre site has been vacant for 17 years and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

The applicant are seeking a seven-year planning permission and want to construct 35 houses in the first two phases and to construct the hotel and the 12 short-term let units in the fifth and final phase.

The applicants have proposed constructing the bat house before the demolition of the hotel.

The planning application follows An Coimisiún Pleanála refusing in May of this year a plan by Crescent House Ltd to construct 67 homes on the former Shannon Shamrock site after concluding that the scheme would materially affect the context and setting of the nearby Bunratty Castle.

HRA’s planning report states that this reason for refusal has been overcome in the new scheme with a substantial buffer area proposed as a public park for the benefit of future and existing residents and results in the closest residential unit being in excess of 150m from Bunratty Castle.