Construction industry calls for extension to development levy waiver system

The Government introduced the waiver scheme in 2023 to reduce the cost of housing and accelerate delivery.

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) has called for an extension to the deadline for the development levy waiver system.

The Government introduced the scheme in 2023 to reduce the cost of housing and accelerate delivery.

It allowed builders to avoid paying development contributions to local authorities if they commenced building homes before the end of 2024 and completed the units before the end of 2026.

The CIF said “the rush” to complete homes in the final quarter of this year had created logjams across the system.

“In recent weeks it has become clear that many new homes scheduled to complete have been delayed due to factors outside the control of builders, including delays in utility connections such as water and electricity, and the public sector work to rule,” the federation said.

“These delays are leading to a considerable strain on available resources,” it said.

As homes near completion, developers need to ensure they have water and electricity connections before they can commission the electrical and plumbing systems in a house or an apartment block.

They then need to get assigned certifiers to sign off on these systems – to ensure they are compliant with building regulations.

According to the CIF , the recent public sector “work to rule” had a significant impact on the interaction between building control and builders as clarifications and documentation on compliance matters were delayed.

“All sectors involved in the completion process, including professionals such as architects and assigned certifiers, as well as builders and local authorities, are facing an unnecessary strain on resources,” it said.

The CIF has called on Government to extend the availability of such resources, together with the completion certification process for units that have availed of the scheme.

“The Building Control Management System will shut down on December 18th, and we are extremely concerned that new homes that have availed of the Development Contribution Waiver Scheme may now not qualify through no fault of the builder,” CIF’s director of housing and planning Conor O’Connell said.

“This may mean some new homes will be subject to increased costs as they now may have to pay the local authority a development contribution scheme charge,” he said.

“It makes no sense to increase the cost of housing at a time of already high construction inflation,” O’Connell said.

“The funds have already been allocated to the local authorities.

There is a considerable and unnecessary administrative and resource burden being placed on builders, professionals and local authorities that could be easily avoided with a simple extension to the waiver deadline where units that have already commenced and availed of the waiver can complete in an orderly manner,” he said.

Last week, consulting firm Deloitte cast doubt on the Government’s 2030 housing delivery target.

It forecast the Government would fall short of its 300,000 target by between 123,400 and 136,100 homes, largely because planning permissions are “not keeping pace”.

The problem, according to Deloitte, is that a significant number of planning permissions lapse or expire before construction commences.