OpenAI to create 200 jobs in Dublin

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI is to create 200 jobs in Ireland, with plans for a new applied AI lab at what is its EU headquarters.

It brings to 450 the number of jobs the company has committed to create here in the coming months. OpenAI, which announced in July that it would create 250 jobs in Ireland over the next couple of years, is recruiting engineers to work with customers on AI applications, along with privacy engineers to build safeguards and tools to protect data as the new systems are developed and used. The company is also hiring sales and user operations staff, among other roles.

The new jobs will help bolster the company’s technical and operational expertise locally, giving European businesses the opportunity to deploy advanced AI solutions.

OpenAI already employs 120 people in Ireland. It is planning to move its headquarters to Dublin’s Tropical Fruit Warehouse from December.

“Since we opened our EU headquarters in Dublin three years ago, Ireland has been critical to our success in Europe. I’m delighted we’re deepening our investment here, creating 200 more jobs and helping turn advances in frontier AI into local opportunity,” said Sarah Friar, OpenAI’s chief financial officer.

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“Through our new Applied AI Lab, expansion of our partnership with Dogpatch Labs and wider roll-out of the SME Academy, we want to help Irish businesses grow, support founders in turning ideas into thriving companies and equip more people across the country to benefit from AI.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the investment.

“This further investment by OpenAI is a vote of confidence in the strength of our people, economy and ecosystem, which sets Ireland apart,” he said. “These factors combine to make Ireland a leading destination for applied AI research, innovation and commercialisation and this is a position the Government will build upon in the years ahead.”

OpenAI’s investment here is being supported by the through IDA Ireland. Michael Lohan, chief executive of the State agency, said the investment highlighted the strength of Ireland’s technical talent and business environment.