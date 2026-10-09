OpenAI tells investors revenue run rate is $20bn below earlier indication

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman speaks at OpenAI DevDay conference for developers in 2025. Photograph: Benjamin Legendre/AFP via Getty Images

OpenAI has told investors its annualised revenue for September was almost $50 billion (€44.54 billion), a drop from what ‌it signalled earlier.

The company previously ​indicated to investors at a separate event that its revenue run rate for last month was approaching $70 billion, Reuters and other media reported.

The discrepancy mainly arose from ​an attempt to produce a direct comparison with figures from rival Anthropic, a source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

OpenAI did not respond to a request for ‌comment.

The ‌latest ​revenue figure was first reported by the Financial Times.

OpenAI, unlike Anthropic, does not include, for instance, revenue from ⁠sales via cloud partners ​such as Amazon’s AWS and Alphabet’s Google ​Cloud.

Anthropic pays cloud partners about 16 per cent of every dollar earned through them, ‌which last year accounted for ​half of revenue, a Reuters analysis showed.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic are preparing ⁠to go public, a process ⁠through which ​Wall Street is likely to gain a clearer view of finances, including the sustainability of rapid revenue growth brought about by a boom in demand for AI applications.

OpenAI started this year with $20 billion in annualised revenue versus $6 billion in 2024. Its quarterly revenue was eclipsed by Anthropic for the first time in the ‌second quarter, with OpenAI ⁠reporting $6.7 billion compared to Anthropic’s $11.5 billion.

Anthropic’s annualised revenue crossed $65 billion in July, and is set to reach $100 billion by year-end, sources ‌previously told Reuters.

Analysts consider annualised revenue run rate a sometimes misleading sales metric, which often involves ​multiplying one month’s revenue by 12. It has ​nonetheless become a popular metric among fast-growing Silicon Valley startups.

Further reporting by The Financial Times on Friday said SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son is ‌seeking to raise up to $100 billion from Gulf investors to ​fund a new wave of AI investments.

Citing people familiar ​with the matter, The Financial Times reported Son has held discussions in recent ⁠weeks with senior figures, including in the United ‌Arab ‌Emirates, ​about the potential fundraising, the report said.

The move comes as ‌Son ramps up AI ​bets, with the company announcing last week that ⁠it completed its $30 ⁠billion investment ​in OpenAI as part of its commitment to the ChatGPT maker’s last fundraising round.

SoftBank also raised $11.1 billion last month in the largest high-yield corporate bond sale globally to fund its ‌mammoth bet on OpenAI.

The ⁠Japanese investment conglomerate would use the proceeds to establish a fund that ‌would acquire companies and improve their operations using AI ​and other advanced technologies, according to ​the report - Reuters