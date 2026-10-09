OpenAI tells investors revenue run rate is $20bn below earlier indication

OpenAI has told investors its annualised revenue for September was almost $50 billion (€44.54 billion), a drop from what it signalled earlier.
The company previously indicated to investors at a separate event that its revenue run rate for last month was approaching $70 billion, Reuters and other media reported.
The discrepancy mainly arose from an attempt to produce a direct comparison with figures from rival Anthropic, a source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment.
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The latest revenue figure was first reported by the Financial Times.
OpenAI, unlike Anthropic, does not include, for instance, revenue from sales via cloud partners such as Amazon’s AWS and Alphabet’s Google Cloud.
Anthropic pays cloud partners about 16 per cent of every dollar earned through them, which last year accounted for half of revenue, a Reuters analysis showed.
Both OpenAI and Anthropic are preparing to go public, a process through which Wall Street is likely to gain a clearer view of finances, including the sustainability of rapid revenue growth brought about by a boom in demand for AI applications.
OpenAI started this year with $20 billion in annualised revenue versus $6 billion in 2024. Its quarterly revenue was eclipsed by Anthropic for the first time in the second quarter, with OpenAI reporting $6.7 billion compared to Anthropic’s $11.5 billion.
Anthropic’s annualised revenue crossed $65 billion in July, and is set to reach $100 billion by year-end, sources previously told Reuters.
Analysts consider annualised revenue run rate a sometimes misleading sales metric, which often involves multiplying one month’s revenue by 12. It has nonetheless become a popular metric among fast-growing Silicon Valley startups.
Further reporting by The Financial Times on Friday said SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son is seeking to raise up to $100 billion from Gulf investors to fund a new wave of AI investments.
Citing people familiar with the matter, The Financial Times reported Son has held discussions in recent weeks with senior figures, including in the United Arab Emirates, about the potential fundraising, the report said.
The move comes as Son ramps up AI bets, with the company announcing last week that it completed its $30 billion investment in OpenAI as part of its commitment to the ChatGPT maker’s last fundraising round.
SoftBank also raised $11.1 billion last month in the largest high-yield corporate bond sale globally to fund its mammoth bet on OpenAI.
The Japanese investment conglomerate would use the proceeds to establish a fund that would acquire companies and improve their operations using AI and other advanced technologies, according to the report - Reuters