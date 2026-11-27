Kitchenware can be deeply personal, from granny’s wonky hand-me-down pot, to the beloved novelty I Heart Magaluf mug picked up on holiday 20 years ago. It can also be something we neglect to upgrade or, more often, keep using without realising a newer, more nifty kitchen tool could do the same job in half the time.

With this and the festive season in mind, we sought advice from two foodie experts on the best gifts for keen cooks. Their recommendations cover three different price points, from budget to blowout.

Budget – €20 and under

Zassenhaus timers at The Kitchen Whisk. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Kevin Ireland of The Kitchen Whisk shop on Wicklow Street in Dublin 2 recommends a nice analogue timer such as one from the Zassenhaus retro range. These come in a variety of colours and have magnets to attach them to fridge doors. Ireland says they will appeal to both bakers and savoury chefs, while buyers will appreciate an €18.95 price tag that will fit into many Secret Santa budgets.

A wine preserver at Stock Design. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Jess Kelly from Stock Design on South King Street in Dublin 2 suggests a vacuum wine stopper, which will keep the remains of your unfinished bottle of wine (a mythical, fabled item) from oxidising and going off before you are ready to sip again. Kelly recommends the CellarDine by Dexam vacuum wine saver pack, which is one of Stock Design’s top 10 bestselling products. It pumps out the air from the bottle before you pop in the rubber cork to reseal the wine. Priced at €16.95, it makes for a useful stocking filler or charming add-on to a bottle of wine gift.

Mid range – €50 and under

Microplanes at the Kitchen Whisk shop. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

For the mid-range offering, Ireland says is it difficult to beat a microplane grater. He highlights its versatility, with both savoury cooks and sweet bakers sure to find it useful, as with the timer. The Microplane Premium Classic Zester and Grater at €27.95 can be used for cheese, citrus rinds and aromatics such as ginger to achieve a finer result than the typical box grater.

Taproom Cocktail Set at Stock Design. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Kelly picks a present for those who love to experiment with mixology at home – a cocktail-making kit. She says the Taproom Three-piece Reeded Glass and Stainless Steel Cocktail Set for €42.50 is a great midrange option. It could also make gifts easier in years to come – if it takes off, you’ll be able to buy add-ons such as glassware, high-end spirits and strainers in the future.

Blowout – €100 and up

A Horl 3 sharpener at The Kitchen Whisk. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Ireland does not recommend buying a knife for a keen chef, as aside from the symbolic superstition of severing a friendship, it is a “very personal” purchase. Instead, he sees a good-quality knife sharpener as a practical gift that is worth the money. He recommends the Horl 3 sharpeners (from €179.95), which he says are beginner-friendly.

Kelly says a splurge of a copper fondue set will be perfect for a cheese lover. And as with the cocktail kit, it could provide a jumping off point for future gifts of speciality cheeses. Her choice is the Artesà Copper Fondue Set, priced at €99.