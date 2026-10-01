Ireland Funds marks golden anniversary by ringing opening bell on Wall Street

Ireland Funds America chairman Thomas Quick and chairwoman emerita Loretta Brennan Glucksman ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Photograph: Kathleen Kennedy / NYSE

The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network established by Tony O’Reilly and former US ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney, has unveiled its largest-ever fundraising campaign, targeting $200 million (€177 million) over the next five years.

To mark its 50th anniversary, the organisation, which was founded in 1976, also rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, the Ireland Funds said its latest campaign will “build on the generosity of the Irish diaspora and friends of Ireland”. It will focus on the organisation’s “four areas of impact”, it said: education and innovation; arts and culture; community development; and peace and reconciliation.

Ireland Funds chairman Thomas C Quick, who rang the opening bell with Loretta Brennan Glucksman, chair emerita of the Ireland Funds America, said the event on Wall Street was “a powerful way to celebrate 50 years and mark the beginning of the next chapter”.

“New York has been part of The Ireland Funds’ story since our first event here in 1976,” he said. “Wall Street companies have supported our work throughout the five decades that followed, alongside the many people whose collective action has made The Ireland Funds a force for good.

“It is especially meaningful to see the young leaders carry that tradition forward as we look ahead to what we can achieve together.”

The Ireland Funds has raised more than $750 million since 1976, awarding in excess of 1,000 scholarships and supporting some 3,500 organisations.