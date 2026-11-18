The first batch of 2027 Glastonbury performers has been announced, including Irish acts Kingfishr and Florence Road.

The announcement comes days after Florence Road were confirmed as support acts for the Foo Fighters in Croke Park next year. The Co Wicklow band, who are closing out 2026 with gigs across the country, had a busy year which included a set at Electric Picnic and playing support for Kings of Leon at Thomond Park in Limerick.

Kingfishr, the indie folk group from Limerick who blew up with their song Killeagh, are set to release their second album, Weight of the Feather, in April next year. Their appearance at Glastonbury will slot in between some big Irish dates for the band who are due to play Marlay Park in earlier in June and Thomond Park in July.

The Glastonbury line-up will feature the youngest cohort of headliners this century, with two debut turns atop the Pyramid stage: North Shields singer-songwriter Sam Fender on Friday, and former boy band star turned global supernova Harry Styles on Saturday.

Closing Sunday night is a relative Glastonbury veteran despite her young age: US pop star Billie Eilish headlines for a second time, after becoming the festival’s youngest solo headliner in 2022 and making her festival debut on the Other stage in 2019.

By next June, Fender and Styles will both be 33 years old, and Eilish 25.

Fender previously had to pull out of playing the festival in 2019 and was due to play the cancelled 2020 edition; he performed second to Eilish on the Pyramid stage in 2022. It is Styles’ first time at the festival as a performer.

In a true coup for the festival, Cher will make an unexpected appearance in this year’s Sunday afternoon legends slot, despite not having toured since 2020 and claiming to have released her final album in 2024.

Next year’s festival is the first since 2025: Glastonbury took one of its semi-regular fallow years in 2026 to allow Worthy farm to recover. “We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what’s to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists,” festival organiser Emily Eavis said in a statement.

“We are beyond excited about how it’s all shaping up. We will bring you even more names in the new year and can’t wait to see you down here on Worthy farm in June for some much-needed good times.”

Kraftwerk will also play for the first time when they headline the West Holts stage.

[ Lily Aron of Florence Road: ‘Olivia Rodrigo was such a big gig. It was the first time I didn’t have impostor syndrome’Opens in new window ]

Hot off the back of a flush of Grammy nominations, Québécois microtonal rock duo Angine de Poitrine will make their Glastonbury debut, as will the similarly garlanded Womack Sisters. Slovakian pop star Adéla, Manchester DJ Josh Baker, London soul singer Sienna Spiro and US artist Sombr also play for the first time.

London trio The XX are set to return around the release of their as-yet unannounced fourth album. Lily Allen, Little Simz, Chase and Status, Massive Attack, Ezra Collective and FKA twigs are also among the big returning names.

Pop fans will be sated by appearances from Blood Orange, Christine and the Queens – who broke the UK as a result of his galvanising 2016 set, the morning after the Brexit vote – Chvrches, Ellie Goulding, Flo, Kacey Musgraves, Keo, Leon Bridges, Lianne La Havas, Lola Young, Nao, Robyn, Skye Newman, Teddy Swims, Texas, Thee Sacred Souls, Thundercat and Underscores.

While Glastonbury rarely tends to the heavy end of rock, guitar fans may flock to sets from Crowded House, Dinosaur Jr, Getdown Services, Jamie T, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Primal Scream, Saint Etienne, the War on Drugs, Westside Cowboy and Wunderhorse.

The 2027 edition of the festival will mark the first time that ticket prices have broken the £400 mark, clocking in at £408 (including a £5 booking fee), up from £378.50 in 2025.

Tickets went on sale on October 4th and sold out in minutes. Emily Eavis previously clarified that contrary to rumours, Madonna would not be headlining off the back of her acclaimed Confessions II album.

Festival founder Michael Eavis stepped back from the day-to-day running of the festival several years ago, and recently celebrated his 91st birthday. – Guardian