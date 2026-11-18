There are no surprises in the squad named by Carla Ward for next month’s World Cup qualifying play-off against Poland, the Republic of Ireland head coach saying that she has no concerns about Denise O’Sullivan’s fitness after the midfielder came off at half-time in Gotham FC’s NWSL game on Sunday.

Watford striker Saoirse Noonan returns having missed the last international window with an ankle injury, but Jess Ziu is still unavailable with a shin problem. Crystal Palace midfielder Shanade Hopcroft is retained after making her debut against Kazakhstan last month.

The first leg of the play-off takes place in Gdansk on Tuesday, December 1st, with the return leg hosted by the Aviva Stadium the following Saturday (December 5th).

Poland named their squad on Tuesday, one that features just two home-based players, the rest playing their football in eight countries across Europe. As ever, it is captained by Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor.

The sides met in April of this year in their qualifying group, Ireland winning 3-2 away and 1-0 at home. The winners of the play-off will book their place in next summer’s World Cup finals in Brazil.

Republic of Ireland squad for Women’s World Cup play-offs v Poland

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Southampton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Heather Payne (Leicester City), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton), Jessie Stapleton (Leicester City), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest), Katie McCabe (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Gotham FC), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Aoibheann Clancy (Watford), Jamie Finn (Burnley), Lucy Quinn (Sheffield United), Tyler Toland (Burnley), Shanade Hopcroft (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Brighton), Leanne Kiernan (Newcastle United), Saoirse Noonan (Watford)