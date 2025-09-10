Student housing giant puts plans on hold and top author hit for €2.1m Revenue settlement

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Global Student Accommodation Group, the largest student accommodation group operating in Ireland, has deferred more than €500 million of planned investment in the State amid ongoing uncertainty over the sector, including rent pressure zones, writes Joe Brennan.

Developer Sean Mulryan has no such concerns. His Ballymore has agreed a deal with the Land Development Agency to deliver 817 affordable, cost-rental and social homes in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, with construction set to get underway within weeks.

As Ireland’s traditional banks finally look to compete with Revolut and the fintechs, John McManus writes that anyone with even a passing familiarity with the clunky banking apps on offer from the Irish banks could be forgiven for thinking they have already lost the battle when it comes to competing with the “neobanks”.

Joanne Hunt is also focused on the upcoming college year in Money Matters. It costs roughly €60,000 to send a child away to college, she writes. And while a State grant will help some households, many working parents need to start putting money aside sooner rather than later to meet the cost.

Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group is looking to take advantage of the strong demand among investors for student accommodation with the sale of 193-bed The Residence in Stoneybatter in Dublin 7 for around €42 million. Ronald Quinlan has the details.

Elsewhere, prolific ‘young adult’ author Darren O’Shaughnessy has fallen foul of Revenue. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on a €2.14 million settlement the author, also listed as a landlord and company director, has agreed with Revenue. He is one of 36 names to appear on the latest tax defaulters list, on which landlords feature prominently.

Apple has unveiled its next-generation smartphones, including the super-thin iPhone Air, promising the “biggest leap ever” for the devices. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

A leading Northern Ireland business lobby group tells Mark Hennessy that the European Union should reopen its office in Belfast in a bid to speed up efforts to overcome problems left by the Windsor Framework, flying in the face of strong opposition to the idea in London.

Hard-pressed consumers are once again facing higher energy bills, with Energia customers being hit with electricity price increases of up to 12 per cent with almost immediate effect in a move that is likely to cost many households more than €200 a year. Conor Pope and Joe Brennan report.

Private market investment firm Elkstone is seeking to raise at least €150 million – and possibly up to €200 million – in a second venture fund, to target a gap in the market for funding of early-stage, high-potential start-ups, writes Hugh Dooley.

The owner of 10 apartments near Dublin Castle is contesting a planning block on their future use for short-term holiday letting, arguing that they are “inherently unsuited to permanent residential occupation”.

The US added 911,000 fewer jobs than earlier thought in the year to March, according to new official statistics - roughly halving job growth the agency had previously projected but providing some comfort for the Trump White House.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports on plans to sell Killarney’s International Hotel, run for nearly 50 years by the Coyne family, for between €18 million and €20 million.

And the Royal Irish Automobile Club (RIAC) has instructed agent JLL to seek expressions of interest for its long-standing home at 33/34 Dawson Street in Dublin city centre for a figure likely to be around €10 million.

