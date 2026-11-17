Nvidia founder and former chief executive Jensen Huang said he would be ‘honoured’ to return to the chip maker. Photograph: John Locher/AP

European shares fell on Tuesday as markets globally awaited Nvidia earnings after the Wall Street close and Anthropic’s initial public offering (IPO) later in the week for fresh clues on the durability of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade.

Investors are also assessing the fallout from former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang’s sudden exit last week and a move on Tuesday to fuel a campaign from certain quarters that he be reinstated – saying he would be “honoured” to return to the helm.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 1.8 per cent.

DUBLIN

The Iseq All-Share index fell 1.5 per cent to 14,796.32.

Kenmare Resources fell 8.1 per cent to €2.94 as the titanium minerals miner said an Abu Dhabi suitor has been given an extra four weeks to announce a bid for the business.

Bucking the trend, Origin Enterprises rose almost 1 per cent to €4.24 after the agribusiness company reported 17 per cent revenue growth for the three months to the end of October on the back of surging fertiliser prices and outlined medium-term financial targets.

Heavyweight stocks like Ryanair, Kingspan and Kerry Group were out of sorts, falling 1.6 per cent, 2.3 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

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LONDON

The UK’s FTSE 100 logged its steepest one-day percentage fall in eight months – falling 1.8 per cent – as investors shied away from risky bets ‌in advance of AI bellwether Nvidia’s results, while mixed labour market data left expectations of a Bank of ​England rate hike intact.

Traders see a roughly 90 per cent chance of a Bank of England rate hike in December, broadly unchanged after the jobs data, LSEG data showed.

Imperial Brands fell 2 per cent after the tobacco maker said it will cut up to 4,600 jobs, or nearly a fifth of its workforce, ‌by 2030.

Heavyweights HSBC ⁠Holdings, down two per cent, Unilever, off 1.8 per cent, Shell, down 0.9 per cent, and Barclays, down 2.6 per cent, were among the largest approximate drags on the FTSE ‌100.

Burberry fell 3.5 per cent alongside a pullback in other European luxury stocks on fears that a ​renewed AI-related sell-off could erode US wealth creation and ​sap one of the sector’s few remaining growth drivers.

EUROPE

European technology stocks fell 3.9 per cent, ​their steepest daily percentage drop since early February.

ASML, one of Europe’s largest technology companies, fell 5.3 per cent, while AI-related equipment makers Siemens Energy ⁠and Legrand lost 3.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Deutsche Bank fell 6 per cent after media reports based on ‌leaked documents detailed the bank’s dealings with clients including Russian oligarchs, US president Donald Trump and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Miners tumbled to a multi-month low as copper prices were weighed down by worries over AI investment, a firmer US dollar and weak economic data from top consumer China.

Chemicals company Evonik rose 4.2 per cent after Bloomberg News ‌reported that BASF was preparing a new takeover offer for its smaller German rival.

NEW YORK

Wall Street’s main indexes were lower in early afternoon trading, pressured by healthcare stocks, while ‌technology shares traded mixed as investors awaited Nvidia earnings.

Anthropic maintained its proposed price range of $70 (€63.52) to $78 per share ​for its highly anticipated IPO in an updated filing on Tuesday.

While the AI lab is expected to set the final price on Wednesday in advance of its Nasdaq debut on November 19, Bloomberg News reported that it could price its offering at the top of that range or higher.

Shares of Nvidia were lower. Intel fell after ⁠Nvidia cut its stake in the company by 25 per cent.

Software shares ⁠were broadly lower, with Salesforce, Workday, Intuit, Microsoft and Adobe declining.

Health insurers were among the biggest decliners, with UnitedHealth and Humana each down.

Nike shares jumped as the sportswear giant said it is targeting about $5 billion in ​incremental revenue growth by fiscal 2031. – Additional reporting, Reuters

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