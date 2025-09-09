Prominent Limerick writer and Portugal-based property developer feature on latest tax defaulters’ list

Writer Darren O’Shaughnessy and property developer Edmond Moloney made the two largest settlements on Revenue’s latest tax defaulters’ list.

Mr O’Shaughnessy, best known for his young adult fiction series The Saga of Darren Shan, made a settlement of €2.1 million relating to an income tax liability.

Revenue said the Limerick-based author, who writes under the pen name Darren Shan (for children) and Darren Dash (for adults), owed €1.44 million for the under-declaration of income tax plus an additional €271,000 in interest and a further €432,000 in penalties.

The settlement was the largest on the list, which covered the period between April 1st and June 30th.

Mr O’Shaughnessy’s occupation is listed as a company director, landlord and novelist. His liability has been paid in full, the Revenue’s list indicated.

The next largest settlement was made by property developer Edmond Moloney who made a settlement of €1.25 million, also relating to an income tax liability.

Mr Moloney, who has an address in Portugal and is listed as a company director, landlord and property developer, was said to have owed the tax authority €749,231 for the under-declaration of income tax plus an additional €278,666 in interest and a further €224,767 in penalties.

The next biggest settlement - for €526,550 - was made by Limerick-based company director and landlord Tony Chawke also for the under-declaration of income tax.

Joe Curran Commercials Limited, which is listed as a commercial vehicle testing and sales business based in Oldcastle, Co Meath, made a settlement for €439,818 for the under-declaration of VAT.

The business is now listed as being in liquidation.

The 36-strong list, published by Revenue, made combined settlements totalling €9.4 million. The agency noted that two cases exceeded €1 million, one case exceeded €500,000 but was below €1 million while 28 fell between €101,000 and €500,000. There were five cases in which the settlement was not fully paid by June 30th.

The tax authority said these published settlements reflected only a portion of all “Revenue Compliance Interventions”.

In the three-month period to the end of June, a total of 19,228 Revenue Compliance Interventions were settled resulting in a total yield of €127.5 million, it said.

During 2024, Revenue completed almost 311,000 audit and compliance interventions which yielded €591 million, and settled 256 tax avoidance cases yielding €46 million.

The authority also secured 20 criminal convictions for serious tax evasion and fraud.