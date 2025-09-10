Developer Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore agrees deal to deliver hundreds of affordable Dublin homes

An artists impression image of the Hampton Demesne housing scheme in Balbriggan, Co Dublin

Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore has agreed a deal with the Land Development Agency (LDA) to deliver hundreds of affordable, cost-rental and social homes in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, with construction set to get under way within weeks.

Located on a site of 25.33 hectares (62.6 acres) on the southern edge of Balbriggan, the Hampton Demesne development will, upon completion, comprise 817 homes along with a range of amenities.

These will include a new public park with a playground, multi-use games areas, basketball courts, outdoor gym, skateboard plaza, bike/ pump track, and landscaped green areas for residents and the wider Balbriggan community.

The first phase of the Hampton Demesne development has a timeline of three years and will involve the construction of 259 homes along with necessary infrastructure works.

The homes in this phase will consist of a mix of 207 affordable-for-sale homes. They will include 51 two-bedroom houses, 144 three-bedroom houses and 12 four-bedroom houses, along with 52 social homes made up of 36 one-bedroom apartments and 16 two-bedroom apartments.

A show home is expected to be available for viewing approximately one year from now, with the first affordable-for-sale homes released to the market at that stage.

Commenting on the plans for Hampton Demesne, Ballymore founder and chief executive Sean Mulryan said: “We are delighted to partner with the Land Development Agency in building these high-quality, sustainable A-rated homes.

“Balbriggan is a town with a rich history and a vibrant, young population and we trust our development will support its continued growth and vitality.”

[ Park Developments pays €15m for Balbriggan siteOpens in new window ]

The LDA has also started work on 345 new homes at Priory Fields in Skerries with the first phase of 176 homes being built by construction company, Lydon.

Commenting on the Balbriggan and Skerries schemes, LDA chief executive John Coleman said: “These are significant developments for the LDA and mark a big delivery milestone in the provision of affordable housing.

“I would like to recognise the considerable work undertaken by both the LDA and its construction partners Ballymore and Lydon as well as colleagues in Fingal County Council in getting us to this stage for both projects.”