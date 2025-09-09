Economy

US employment growth through March revised sharply lower

Trump Administration likely to take comfort from figures that support his case that tariffs not to blame for weaker jobs outlook

The US economy likely created 911,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months to end-March than previously estimated Photograph: Angus Mordant / Bloomberg via Getty Images
The US economy likely created 911,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months to end-March than previously estimated Photograph: Angus Mordant / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Myles McCormick
Ian Hodgson
Tue Sept 09 2025 - 15:49

The US added 911,000 fewer jobs than earlier thought in the year to March, according to new official statistics that suggest the labour market in the world’s biggest economy is weaker than data previously showed.

The figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show national employment in the 12 months to March 2025 was far weaker than levels implied by its closely watched monthly jobs reports.

The agency’s monthly numbers are based on regular surveys of businesses while the annual data released on Tuesday is collated on the back of a far more comprehensive census of data submitted by employers.

The latest figures come in the wake of a bleak monthly jobs report last Friday that suggested hiring had almost ground to a halt last month, with just 22,000 jobs added.

Tuesday’s report will be a boost to President Donald Trump, who has argued that his aggressive tariff and immigration policies are not to blame for any weakness in the labour market as the figures suggest job growth was already stalling before his aggressive tariffs on imports. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning