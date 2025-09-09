US employment growth through March revised sharply lower

The US economy likely created 911,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months to end-March than previously estimated Photograph: Angus Mordant / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The US added 911,000 fewer jobs than earlier thought in the year to March, according to new official statistics that suggest the labour market in the world’s biggest economy is weaker than data previously showed.

The figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show national employment in the 12 months to March 2025 was far weaker than levels implied by its closely watched monthly jobs reports.

The agency’s monthly numbers are based on regular surveys of businesses while the annual data released on Tuesday is collated on the back of a far more comprehensive census of data submitted by employers.

The latest figures come in the wake of a bleak monthly jobs report last Friday that suggested hiring had almost ground to a halt last month, with just 22,000 jobs added.

Tuesday’s report will be a boost to President Donald Trump, who has argued that his aggressive tariff and immigration policies are not to blame for any weakness in the labour market as the figures suggest job growth was already stalling before his aggressive tariffs on imports. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited