Owner of 10 apartments near Dublin Castle lodges appeal to council refusal for use as short-term lets

The apartments have been let on a short-term basis to tourists and visitors to Dublin city. Photograph: iStock

The owner of 10 apartments near Dublin Castle that are made available for short-term rent on platforms includingAirBnb and Booking.com is contesting a planning refusal to allow the apartments to used for short-term lets.

Olympia Real Estate Ltd has lodged an appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) against Dublin City Council’s refusal to allow the planning retention of the apartments for short-term letting.

One of the Dublin Castle Suite apartments facing onto Dame Street and Parliament Street is available for €255 this on Thursday, September 11th on booking.com while those looking to book an apartment on Friday, September 19th on Airbnb will pay €474.

If Olympia Real Estate Ltd is unable to overturn the council’s refusal, the property owners face reduced rental revenues where the apartments would be available for long-term letting only.

In its decision, Dublin City Council noted that there was a general presumption in the City Development Plan against the provision of dedicated short-term tourist rental accommodation in the city due to the impact on the availability of residential housing stock.

Now, in an appeal drawn up by planning consultants Cunnane Stratton Reynolds, it states that the application “has been subject to public scrutiny and criticism on the basis of eroding permanent housing structure”.

In the appeal, director at Cunnane Stratton Reynolds Eamonn Prenter states that “this has been unfounded as the premises are inherently of unsuited to permanent residential occupation and the premises clearly lend themselves because of their location and noise environment to short term lets”.

Mr Prenter states that “our client will accept a planning condition limiting the use of these premises specifically to tourism as the provision of tourism infrastructure is supported in Dublin City Council Development Plan 2022 to 2028”.

He states that while there is a general policy presumption against short-term lets, “there is no absolute prohibition in policy terms”.

An exception to the general presumption is where environmental conditions and noise conditions in particular are not conducive to a reasonable standard of living for permanent occupancy, he said.

The appeal also states that further noise assessments have been undertaken for additional units within the appeal premises that demonstrate that all units would fail to meet the noise standards in place nationally.