Energia customers facing price hikes of more than €200 a year

Customers of Energia are being hit with electricity price increases of up to 12 per cent with immediate effect in a move that is likely to cost many households more than €200 a year.

The company said the price changes were “now unavoidable” as a result of ongoing, substantial increases in electricity system operator and network charges.

It said the regulatory approved non-energy charges, which are applied to electricity suppliers, “are required to recover the costs of ensuring security of supply, addressing network constraints and investing in the electricity grid”. It added that the “expenditure is needed to ensure reliability, efficiency and decarbonisation of the electricity supply in Ireland”.

Energia electricity customers will see a 10.9 per cent increase to the average annual bill which equates to €3.94 per week.

Its dual fuel customers will see a 6 per cent increase to the average annual bill which equates to €3.92 per week.

Customers on Energia’s Smart Meter electricity plan will see a 12.1 per cent increase to the average annual bill which equates to €3.73 per week while those on Smart Meter dual fuel plans customers will see a 6.2 per cent increase to the average annual bill which equates to €3.71 per week.

The price changes only impact electricity customers and there is no change to Energia gas prices.

“Over the last three years, we have absorbed several increases in system operator and network costs and have decreased our prices twice,” said Energia’s customer solutions managing director, Gary Ryan.

“This price change is directly linked to increasing system operator and network charges associated with addressing network constraints, maintaining system security, and investing in the grid which support the required broader enhancement of the electricity network and market operation across Ireland.”

He said the “scale of the cumulative system operator and network charges to date has had a significant impact on our current customer price structures, making this price change now unavoidable”.

He added that while the company welcomes “overall investment to support the development of the electricity network and ensure security of supply, it does increase costs for electricity suppliers and customers”.

“As such, we would encourage the Government to further its direct exchequer investment in the network to not only enhance it but also offer electricity users pricing stability.”