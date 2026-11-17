An after-school care provider has brought High Court injunction proceedings against a second franchisee which it claims is providing a similar service using the same personnel, customer and school arrangements in clear breach of an agreement.

Last month, Sunago Ltd, trading under the Australian-registered “Sherpa Kids” brand, brought proceedings against a company called Platinum Childcare Ltd and Emma Campbell, a director of a new company called Your Tribe Ltd, seeking to restrain them from continuing to use Sherpa intellectual property and customers to run a new business.

Platinum previously had a franchise agreement with Sunago, since 2021, to operate Sherpa in eight schools in the Lucan area of Dublin.

On Tuesday, Michael Binchy, counsel for Sunago, sought leave from Judge Brian Cregan to bring similar proceedings against another former Sherpa franchisee, Primary Creative Ltd, a new company called Croí Childcare Ltd and directors of both companies, Amy and Sarah Grange.

Primary Creative had an agreement with Sunago since October 2021 to operate the Sherpa brand and provided the service in nine schools in the Coolock, Artane, and Killester areas of Dublin as well as in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Jennifer Lee, managing director of Sherpa Kids Ireland, said in an affidavit that differences arose earlier this year between the parties over the level of royalty payments due from Primary Creative.

It was agreed around June last that an independent audit of Primary Creative’s accounts would be carried out by an accountancy firm nominated by the defendant company, she said.

However, Lee said there has been no further correspondence in relation to that audit to date.

Talks also began on renewal of the franchise agreement, which was due in September, and it was extended by agreement to October.

In the meantime, Lee said she had learned a new company had been incorporated by the Grange defendants and that this company was providing a service in the same schools in which it had provided the Sherpa service, using teaching materials that were very similar to Sherpa materials. It was also causing confusion among parents, she said.

This was in breach of non-compete, non-solicitation provisions of the franchise agreement, it is alleged.

Cregan, following a one-side only represented application from barrister Binchy, for Sunago, granted leave for short service on the proceedings on the defendants. He said the case could come back next week.