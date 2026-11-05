Europe is again eyeing Ireland’s corporate tax revenue

Ireland, along with other EU member states, has fought off several previous proposals to effectively pool elements of corporate tax revenues into a central EU budget.

The EU is struggling to put together a budget package for the next seven years. This has left European Council president António Costa casting around for new sources of funds that can shore up the budget sums by increasing the bag of tax resources over which the EU has direct control.

The risk for Ireland is that corporate taxes are again in the frame. And as the biggest EU recipient of multinational corporate taxes, the Government could befacing another diplomatic battle to protect Irish revenues.

Costa has been looking at options that would funnel some tax revenues away from countries where multinationals now pay their tax – including Ireland – into the central EU pot.

In focus, in particular, are the payments resulting from the recent OECD corporate tax reform plan, which has provided yet another boost to Irish coffers. It is part of an old story of Europe eyeing Irish corporate tax receipts, but the recent growth in revenues has left Ireland particularly exposed.

The picture is still a little muddy as Costa, who is charged with seeking a compromise on the budget, tries to put together a plan to satisfy demands from the “frugal” northern countries – led by Germany – who are seeking lower national contributions and a cut to the proposed size of the budget – and eastern and southern states fighting to protect the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and cohesion funding.

But the issue may be raised at next week’s informal summit of EU leaders in Dublin, in advance of what is meant to be a crunch summit in Brussels at the end of the month.

The backdrop – Costa’s coffers

EU member states are trying to agree a budget – or so-called multiannual financial framework – to cover the years from 2028 to 2034.

Ireland, as EU president, had put forward a proposal for an 8 per cent cut in the original €1.76 trillion proposal (in 2025 prices) by the European Commission. But this was criticised by all sides, leading Taoiseach Micheál Martin to observe it was an exercise in trying to “reconcile the irreconcilable”.

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The job of seeking compromise now passes to Costa, who has to try to bang heads together among EU leaders.

As part of this, he is looking for new sources of what are called “own resources”, which is funding that goes directly to Brussels rather than forming part of annual contributions from member states.

The proposal – target companies

To try to bridge the gap between the desire of the “frugal” countries to contribute less and the need for a bigger EU centralised budget, there has been a range of proposals to raise additional taxes that would go directly to Brussels, or divert existing taxes in their direction.

The European Parliament, for example, has proposed a range of measures, including a new gambling levy and a special tax on cryptocurrency.

And the idea of a levy on the revenues of companies with sales of more than €100 million has been circulating in the discussions, though it is strongly opposed by Germany.

To try to break the deadlock, there has been a series of reports – including in Politico and a number of special online tax services – that Costa’s team are looking at diverting some of the additional funding resulting from the OECD tax deal to the central EU budget.

Sources in Dublin confirm this has been floated, but say a firm proposal has not yet been made. But, with strong French support, it looks likely to emerge in discussions in the next few weeks on the new budget.

The exposure – Ireland’s extra revenue

Ireland has done remarkably well over the past decade as a result of two OECD corporate tax deals.

The initial 2015 agreement led companies to change their tax planning in a way where more funds fell to be taxed in Ireland. (This happened largely because many relocated intellectual property assets from offshore havens to Ireland).

The latest OECD deal – agreed in 2021 – had been expected to be a mixed bag for Ireland.

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The State stood to lose from a part of the deal that would have moved some of the taxing rights on corporate profits away from countries such as Ireland – where they have corporate headquarters – to bigger European countries where digital multinationals did much of their business.

In the end,this part of the OECD deal has fallen through.

The second part of the OECD deal set a minimum rate of 15 per cent for tax on profits of big multinationals. Although this has only been partially implemented – the US has important exemptions – the 15 per cent rate was mandated as a minimum in the EU.

Ireland thus has a basic 12.5 per cent corporate profits tax and an additional 2.5 per cent charge on the biggest companies. It is this additional money that Costa appears most likely to have his eye on.

The mechanics – as yet uncertain

Various sources say Costa is testing the waters at EU capitals and so the shape of what he may propose is unclear.

However, he has clear French support for a move on corporate tax, and this will put Ireland firmly in the frame. The amount Ireland will collect as a result of the 2.5 per cent charge is significant – the Fiscal Council has said it could amount to some €5 billion, or about 13 per cent of total expected corporate tax revenues this year.

Former OECD tax head Pascal Saint-Amans told Politico the sense of the new plan was that multinational activity in Ireland was about managing their business in EU markets.

And so it could make sense to redistribute tax in this way – in effect, it would have a similar impact to the part of the 2021 OECD plan that has never gone ahead to redistribute some taxing rights away from countries such as Ireland.

The odds – still unclear

Ireland, along with other EU member states, has fought off several previous proposals to effectively pool elements of corporate tax revenues into a central EU budget.

Those with greyer hairs may recall the alphabet soup that was the proposal for the common corporate tax base (CCTB), which later evolved into the common consolidated corporate tax base (CCCTB). These circulated for more than a decade before being formally withdrawn in 2023.

Tax has primarily been a national competence in the EU – countries decide what to tax and by how much. And, ultimately, countries have a veto on tax issues, and the EU budget plan must be agreed by all 27 member states.

But a new focus on corporate tax would be uncomfortable for Ireland, forcing the Government to use up political capital resisting any plan and again underlining the extraordinary bounty flowing into the Irish exchequer.

Other EU countries argue that some of this is at their expense.

Donald Trump has argued likewise. And a newly energised US Congress may again start probing where and how big American companies pay their taxes.

Changes in the fortunes or plans of the big multinationals who pay tax here remain a big risk in the years ahead. But so do politics in the US and around Europe.

Ireland’s revenues are now so enormous that they are attracting way more international attention than the Government would like.