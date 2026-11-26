The scene of the crash in August near Junction 12 on the M50. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photo Agency

Three more teenagers have been charged with being in a stolen car when it was involved in a head-on collision after being driven the wrong way on the M50.

The trio, aged 13, 15 and 16, cannot be named because they are juveniles.

They are among a group of seven youths arrested in connection with the Garda investigation into the crash at Junction 12 of the motorway at Firhouse, Co Dublin, on August 9th.

The driver of a second car, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured after a vehicle was driven the wrong way down an up ramp.

The boys appeared before Judge Michael Ramsey at the Dublin Children’s Court on Thursday morning.

All three are accused of travelling as passengers in a stolen 2013-reg car and were granted bail.

The judge warned them they were subject to “strict conditions” and breaking them could result in bail being revoked.

He ordered them to obey curfews, restricted them from associating with each other, required them to comply with a bail supervision scheme, remain out of Tallaght and Rathfarnham, and sign on once a week at a local Garda station.

He also told them that two final conditions bar them from driving or being a passenger in any motor vehicle unless with a licensed driver.

The three boys from different areas of Dublin were accompanied to court by lawyers and parents. They had “made no reply” to the charges in the presence of their mothers on Wednesday evening.

Ramsey heard the cases separately, starting with the 16-year-old, whose parents sat near him at the back of the courtroom.

His barrister, Orla Doolin, said the teen’s mother and father had concerns about the request for a 7pm–8am curfew because their son attended a sports club in the evenings.

Det Garda Shane Whelan said he “would not want to stand in the way of that”, and agreed to change the curfew to 9.30pm. He was thanked by the boy’s parents.

The 13-year-old was also accompanied to court by his mother and father.

The judge noted from defence counsel Grace O’Sullivan that, due to the boy’s age, special directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were required on whether his case should proceed.

He was allowed to sign on at a Garda station at the weekend because he is in school.

The 15-year-old, accompanied to court by his mother, was previously involved in a bail supervision programme, his solicitor Paddy McGarry said.

He added that he had already been instructed to get the teenager to re-engage with the scheme.

That youth spoke several times to clarify with Garda Niall O’Rourke the names of other youths he was banned from associating with, and said “yes, judge” repeatedly when Ramsey went over each bail term with him.

The judge directed them to appear at the Dublin Children’s Court on January 11th for directions from the DPP.

Four other youths, charged on Wednesday evening, were bailed with similar conditions to appear at that court on the same date. Legal aid was granted.

Those boys, aged 13 to 15, including two brothers, appeared in court on the same charge of being passengers in the car, and were granted bail on similar conditions.