The affected credit unions were contacted about the potential data breach earlier this week by Belfast-based IT company Wellington IT. Photograph: Tero Vesalainen/iStock/Getty Images

A possible data breach impacting more than 40 credit unions around the country has been described as “deeply concerning” by the Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris.

The affected credit unions were contacted about the potential data breach earlier this week by Belfast-based IT company Wellington IT.

It is understood the hackers were able to exploit a vulnerability in the company’s software to extract some records from credit union members, including details of payments leaving accounts.

Although no balances were compromised, bad actors could use personal information taken in any breach to target specific account holders in advanced phishing attacks.

A spokesman for the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) told The Irish Times it was “aware of an IT security incident relating to a service provider of certain credit unions”.

He said the ILCU had been told “the relevant vulnerability has been closed and that accounts and balances have not been compromised” and added the potential hack “remains subject to an ongoing investigation by the service provider”.

The Data Protection Commission said it ”received a number of breach notifications from affected credit unions” and was “reaching out to the relevant parties as a matter of priority”.

Officials from the Department of Finance have liaised with the Central Bank of Ireland, which has also been made aware of the potential issue.

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A spokesman for the department said its staff was “engaging with the relevant parties and is awaiting further information regarding the nature and extent of the incident, including any potential impact on credit unions and their members”.

Affected credit unions are to communicate directly with their members, where necessary, in accordance with their legal and regulatory obligations.

“Credit unions are the lifeblood of our communities so any suspected breach of members’ data is deeply concerning,” Harris said.

“My officials will continue to liaise with the Central Bank of Ireland and other relevant stakeholders to support the affected credit unions in resolution of this issue. I have no doubt in the meantime credit unions will engage with individual members who will naturally be concerned by this suspected breach.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA

Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Robert Troy, also expressed concern over the suspected cybersecurity incident.

“This comes at a time when cybersecurity incidents are an increasing challenge for financial institutions globally,” he said.

“Credit unions play an important role in communities across Ireland and I recognise the concerns this incident may cause for members. I would encourage any members who have concerns to engage directly with their credit union.”

Wellington IT, which was set up in Belfast in 1983 before being bought by the Canadian Constellation Software in 2014 provides the banking platform to more than a third of the credit unions in Ireland and the potential breach could impact as many as 1.8 million people or over half of the credit union members in Ireland.

It has been contacted by The Irish Times for comment.

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