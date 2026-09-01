Female participation in Irish workforce jumps 90% since 2000

Ireland still has a significant gender pay gap, 8 to 10 per cent depending on who you ask, but female participation in the labour force has jumped.

There were more than 1.3 million women in employment in the second quarter of 2026, up almost 90 per cent since the first quarter of 2000.

In a report published on Monday, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) described this shift as the “standout” change of recent times, noting that women accounted for a large majority of workers in sectors such as human health, social work and education.

“There is still a gender gap in terms of employment rates and pay as women remain more concentrated in part-time work, but the scale and composition of female employment have changed substantially,” it said.

The participation rate refers to those working and those seeking work.

The trend of greater female participation appeared to accelerate during the pandemic with flexible working arrangements said to suit more women, particularly those with additional caring roles.

Countries with higher levels of female empowerment tend to be more economically productive.

Another trend highlighted in the CSO report related to the cost of living.

Average weekly earnings rose by just under 24 per cent between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2026, from €861 to €1,065 with those working in financial and real estate enjoying the highest increase, up almost 30 per cent to €1,748.

At the same time, across the same five-year period, the consumer price index increased by 24 per cent, emphasising the ongoing price pressures in the economy.

One of the other trends detailed in the CSO’s report was the incidence of remote working.

Close to one million people reported working from home at least sometimes in the second quarter of 2026, “although that number has fallen over the year, and more than 1.8 million people in employment reported that they never work from home,” the agency said.

The CSO also noted that non-Irish nationals accounted for 61.4 per cent of the increase in employee numbers between 2019 and 2024, with particularly high representation in administrative and support services, accommodation and food services, and information and communication.