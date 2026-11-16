The boys were aged between 12 and 14 at the time of the abuse and were pupils in the school Cormac Hilliard was a principal of.

An 87-year-old former De La Salle brother and Dublin school principal who sexually abused five teenage boys in his care in a “fiendish” way in the 1970s has been jailed for four years.

Cormac Hilliard, known to his pupils as Brother Benignus, was described by his victims in court as an “evil monster” and a “paedophile” who was physically violent as well as sexually abusive.

Hilliard, of Stradbally Cottages, Castleconnell, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to five sample counts of indecent assault against each of his five victims at the school and other locations in Dublin on dates between 1970 and 1977.

The boys were aged between 12 and 14 at the time of the abuse and were pupils in the school. Hilliard was in his 30s at the time. Two of the complainants wished to waive their anonymity, the court heard.

The abuse took the form of inappropriate touching of the boys and forced masturbation of Hilliard in some cases. He abused them in the school corridors, in his office and – in the case of one boy – in his car.

He exposed himself to one boy while shouting at him for hiding in the school toilets. He slapped one of his victims in the face before abusing him and used a leather strap to punish another boy.

The complainants described mitching off school for lengthy periods and becoming disruptive in class in the wake of the abuse.

Some of the boys were told to leave the school when they fought back; others changed schools or ended their education prematurely in an effort to escape Hilliard. Many of them left school without formal exams.

Each of the five complainants, who are now in their 60s, described how the abuse affected their education, their mental health, their relationships and the course of their lives.

One complainant, John O’Connell, who wished to waive his anonymity, came forward over 15 years ago but no prosecution was taken at the time. The same thing happened when a second complainant came forward in 2022, but the case was taken up again by Det Garda Anita Brannigan when a further three complainants made disclosures.

Brannigan told Tessa White, prosecuting, that when Hilliard was questioned by gardaí in 2010, 2022 and most recently in 2023, he categorically denied the allegations. He entered the guilty pleas in advance of his trial which had been due to take place last May. He has no previous convictions.

Sentencing Hilliard on Monday, Judge Martin Nolan said Hilliard “had a basic duty to educate and protect these boys”.

“He failed singularly in that duty,” he said. “He behaved in a fiendish way. He believed he was untouchable and unstoppable. He believed he was immune from all reprimand.”

He said the victims in the case “had their prospects dimmed” as a result of Hilliard’s abuse and were left in a “hopeless situation”.

He set a headline sentence of eight years, which he reduced to four years taking a number of mitigating factors into account including Hilliard’s guilty plea and his advanced age.

“I have to take his age into account to some degree, but he deserves to go to prison,” the judge said.

In his victim impact statement read out by the detective garda, O’Connell described how he felt numb after he was first abused and developed acute anxiety which has stayed with him all his life. He said his education suffered badly, his self-confidence never recovered and he used alcohol to relieve his anxiety.

The second complainant, who was not in court for the sentence hearing due to ill health, said he did not want to refer to Hilliard by name. “He was the reason I left school at a young age,” he said. “I really wanted to do my exams but I couldn’t continue ... I left school out of fear of this person.”

He said the abuse “messed up” his life and his relationships and he was thankful that justice would finally be done.

The third complainant said it was the brave actions of the Blackrock College abuse survivors that caused his own memories to come back to the surface. “That’s why I’m standing here today,” he said. “I hope after today I can put this behind me.”

The fourth complainant said he was excited to start secondary school but it wasn’t long before he was exposed to traumatic abuse. He said Hilliard was physically violent as well as sexually abusive and he has “never recovered from it to this day”.

He described lying on railway tracks sobbing after one “horrific episode” and how he spent weeks mitching off school before being forced back when his parents were informed. He said he was then asked to leave the school as he was being “disruptive”.

“I was so angry that I was being punished when the evil monster who perpetrated sexual abuse on me had caused me to be disruptive.”

The fifth complainant, Michael Scanlon, who also wished to waive his anonymity, read out his own victim impact statement. He said it was a “living nightmare” going to school because of Hilliard.

Scanlon was expelled from the school after an altercation with Hilliard, which resulted in another teacher hitting him to the face with a belt buckle. He said he never told his mother why and eventually cut his education short.

He said he went to night school but never had the same opportunities as his siblings who got their state exams. “This was a result of being the victim of a paedophile.” He thanked the gardaí in the case for their “compassion, professionalism and care”.

Defence counsel Carl Hanahoe SC said Hilliard joined the De La Salle brothers from the age of 15 or 16 and lived an isolated existence in his later school years and in UCD, where his robes marked him out and he lived in a seminary.

He took a sabbatical in the late 1970s and did a psychology course upon his return to Ireland before leaving the religious order in 1990. He continued to teach, got married and had a child. He retired in the late 1990s and spent about 20 years volunteering for a suicide prevention hotline, the court heard.

Hanahoe asked the court to take Hilliard’s age into account, noting time in custody will be very difficult for him in his late 80s and with age-associated health problems.