The total number of school absences continues to be above pre-pandemic levels. Photograph: Getty Images

Schools in more disadvantaged areas record a higher rate of unexplained absences compared with those in more affluent areas, new research from the ESRI has found.

Unexplained absence makes it more difficult for school leaders to intervene and ensure children do not become disengaged.

“Schools serving disadvantaged communities tend to have a larger share of unexplained absences. This is concerning from an equality perspective, as it creates challenges in tailoring effective interventions to address the drivers of absence,” researcher Anna Moya said.

The research, published on Tuesday, is based on data from the Student Absence Report, which was collated by the Tusla Education Support Service (TESS) and published last month.

That report found the number of post-primary students recording chronic rates of absenteeism (defined as more than 20 days missed) increased by more than 8,000 in the 2024-2025 school year, while there was a reduction in the level of chronic absenteeism at primary school from 22.1 per cent in 2023-2024 to 19 per cent in 2024-2025.

The total number of school absences continues to be above pre-pandemic levels, the report found.

The new report, titled Chronic absence in Irish schools 2022/23 and 2023/24: Prevalence, intensity and reasons, is authored by Anna Moya, Emer Smyth and Merike Darmody. It examined the reasons behind absences and how they are spread across socioeconomic lines, ethos and gender.

At primary level, one quarter of all absences are recorded as unexplained. However, when broken down by Deis status, this rises to 41 per cent in urban band 1, compared with 23 per cent in non-Deis schools.

At secondary level half of all school absences are recorded as unexplained. When broken down by Deis status, 60 per cent of absences are recorded as unexplained in Deis schools, while 44 per cent are unexplained in non-Deis secondary schools.

The share of unexplained absences is lower in multidenominational and minority faith schools compared with other ethos schools, with researchers pointing to tighter knit communities, where parents may feel more compelled to give reasons for their child’s absence. Special schools have particularly high levels of absences classified as “other”, which the report says could be linked to therapeutic or medical appointments.

There is no meaningful difference between boys and girls in terms of chronic absenteeism or reason for absence. This changes slightly at post-primary level, with girls who are chronically absent having a slightly higher number of days lost than boys. Girls also have slightly lower levels of unexplained absences and slightly higher levels of illness-related absences, although the differences are small.