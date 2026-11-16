The road remained closed for technical examination by gardaí late on Monday night and local diversions were in place. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 20s has died after a three-vehicle road crash near Dunboyne, Co Meath.

Two cars and one jeep were involved in the incident, which happened on the R155 at Folistown at about 4.30pm on Monday.

The deceased was the only occupant of one the cars and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. The local coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will take place.

A woman in her 40s who was driving the jeep was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin, for the treatment of injuries that are not life threatening.

Two teenage girls who were passengers in the jeep were also taken to Connolly Hospital as a precaution.

There were no other injuries.

The road remained closed for technical examination by gardaí late on Monday night and local diversions were in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Monday’s incident brings the total number of people killed on Irish roads this year to 162, up three on the same period in 2025.