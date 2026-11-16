Michal Luczak (45) appeared at Mullingar Circuit Court on Monday for defence submissions in advance of sentencing.

A Polish pilot found guilty of importing more than €8 million worth of cocaine at a midlands airport has continued to maintain his innocence before the Circuit Court.

Michal Luczak (45), formerly of Primrose Avenue, Jigginstown, Naas, Co Kildare, appeared before Judge Roderick Maguire at Mullingar Circuit Court on Monday for defence submissions on sentence.

The State made its submissions at a previous hearing on November 9th.

Luczak was found guilty by a jury in October 2025 of four offences in relation to the drug importation which occurred at Abbeyshrule Aerodrome, Co Longford, on August 4th, 2022, including unlawful possession of a controlled drug for sale or supply where the aggregate market value of the drugs amounted to €13,000 or more.

The court previously heard that on that date at 5.25pm Luczak landed a single-engine, four-seat Cessna plane, registration G-ZBLT, with the drugs aboard.

He was observed by gardaí getting into his Mercedes car parked at the Aerodrome and driving away before being arrested at Collinstown, Co Westmeath, at 6.20pm.

Luczak, with his co-accused also on board, flew the plane from Abbeyshrule to Le Touquet Airport in France, an international airport with customs, on August 3rd 2022.

The pair stayed overnight and flew the next day to Dieppe airport, France, a smaller hub without customs, similar to Abbeyshrule, before returning to the midlands airport with the drugs.

Colm Smyth, counsel for Luczak, read excerpts of a handwritten letter from Luczak to Maguire where Luczak said he was “deeply ashamed” and “distraught” to have been convicted of the offences.

He said that, when convicted, his “entire life crumbled” and that his family, children, partner and ex-wife, who was in court, were “heartbroken”.

Luczak said he understood the impact of cocaine on “society as a whole” and asked Maguire for “leniency” and said he hoped to return to being a “contributing member” of society and to be “a caring parent, partner” and member of his family.

Smyth said his client continued to maintain his innocence and that he was affected by “depression and suicidal ideation” after being convicted.

Drawing on a psychological report, Smyth said his client was born in Poland and spent the first six years of his life with his grandparents.

The report detailed how Luczak became involved in transport logistics, that he often took on more work, causing him to become “burned out” and that the end of his relationship with his ex-wife caused him “mental distress”.

Smyth said that Luczak had “quite a considerable number” of road traffic convictions, but no drug- or violence-related convictions.

The report also stated that, as Luczak was older, this “reduced his likelihood of reoffending” and that, due to having a “lack of … coping mechanisms”, he was “vulnerable” at the time of his offending.

Smyth said that he understood that Luczak’s bank accounts had been “scrutinised” but that he had “no trappings of wealth” and that this could be used to assess whether Luczak was at the very top of the organised crime group behind the importation or “at the lower end”.

Maguire pointed out that the cocaine importation was not sold and so “€8.5 million [was not] floating around” but that it was “a huge amount of drugs”.

Smyth said that Luczak’s case may be one where Maguire could depart from imposing the mandatory minimum 10-year sentence. Sentencing will take place on December 14th.