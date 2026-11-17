British prime minister Andy Burnham: 'The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we gained.' Photograph: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

British prime minister Andy Burnham’s “the emperor has no clothes” comments on Monday at the Lord Mayor’s banquet in London were among his most direct yet on the subject of the mistake – as he sees it – that Britain made in leaving the European Union.

Coming four days before the EU-UK summit, the Labour leader’s bloc-friendly comments represented good international politics by helping to warm the mood with his EU counterparts before he arrives in Brussels for talks on Friday.

They were also good domestic politics, however, useful to Burnham as he tries to carve out yet another crucial point of difference from a Conservative Party that eyes a revival, but whose anti-EU stance still alienates moderates on Brexit.

The comments may also help him to improve his party’s standing among Green-leaning younger voters who hated Labour under his predecessor Keir Starmer, but who hate Brexit even more.

“The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we gained,” Burnham told a roomful of ermine-clad bankers and insurance executives at Monday evening’s event in a City of London financial guildhall.

“It’s like the Emperor’s New Clothes, where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth. Well, I say things as I see them.”

Burnham argued that the Brexit deal signed by the Tories had made people poorer by damaging trade with the bloc and also that it was “not what people voted for” in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

He promised a new, more accommodative and less “adversarial” approach to dealing with the EU: “No longer burning bridges, but being constructive and positive.”

Two days earlier, at the Welsh Labour conference in the Victorian seaside resort of Llandudno, Burnham was just as loquacious on the issue. He presented Britain’s “reset” with the EU as a front in the battle against cost-of-living hikes.

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“More than anything, I’m trying to get prices down. Food prices down [by doing a deal with the EU],” he told Welsh Labour delegates at Venue Cymru on the seafront.

“Why wouldn’t I do that as prime minister? We’ve got the Conservatives who were standing out against it, saying no change. Well, I don’t believe Brexit and the deal that they got has been good enough for Britain.

“And actually, I think the Conservatives gave Britain a harsher and harder Brexit than people thought they were getting when they voted in 2016, because they burned all of our bridges in the aftermath with the EU.”

Burnham is expected to conclude a deal with the bloc on Friday to align on agri-food standards, reopen a youth mobility scheme and on emissions trading.

Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, criticised Burnham’s guildhall comments on Monday as more proof that he is “still living in 2016”. She also warned against Britain aligning standards with the EU.

Badenoch’s Tories have overtaken Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in most polls in recent months, winning back voters it lost to the upstart party with hardline views on immigration and by remaining trenchant on Brexit.

That momentum may be stalling, however, as Reform in recent days once again shaded ahead of the Tories in a poll-of-polls run by Politico.

Badenoch now needs to win back shires moderates, many of them Remainers, that her party lost to the pro-EU Liberal Democrats in 2024.

That means she may have to adjust her tough message on Brexit. Yet Burnham’s courting of these same voters with exhortation to get closer to the EU complicates the pitch for his biggest rival.

Meanwhile, it could also energise young voters as Burnham sets about rebuilding the election-winning coalition that was first assembled, then promptly destroyed, by Starmer.