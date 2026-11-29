Micheál Martin greets Donald Trump as the US president arrives at Farmleigh House, Dublin, on September 12th, 2026. Photograph; Alex Kent/The New York Times

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was accused of “grovelling” to Donald Trump during the US president’s recent visit in messages from the public.

Trump packed plenty of headlines into the unofficial two-day visit in September, meeting President Catherine Connolly at Áras an Uachtaráin before an engagement with the Taoiseach at Farmleigh House and a speech at the US ambassador’s residence.

Any hopes of a quiet trip were dashed when Trump offered his unprompted take on Irish unity, saying he would “love to see” a united Ireland.

He then travelled to Doonbeg, Co Clare, to attend the Irish Open at his golf resort, presenting the trophy to winner Shane Lowry.

There, he made a surprise announcement that the US would remove tariffs on Irish whiskey.

Politically, Martin came out relatively unscathed from his St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House, as he defended the EU from Trump’s attacks.

However, some members of the public were unimpressed with his handling of the return engagement. .

Messages to the Taoiseach, obtained by The Irish Times following a freedom of information request, accused him of “grovelling to Trump”, “letting us down”, and failing to “make a stand”.

One message, sent at 10.29pm on Saturday, September 12th, the first day of Trump’s visit, had the subject line: Orders from the Big White Chief.

“Micheál Martin got his orders on a United Ireland from President Trump today,” the email read.

“American multinationals operating in Ireland will now expect to see some action by An Taoiseach on uniting Ireland, if previous experience is anything to go by.”

The writer went on to suggest Martin would “kick the can down the road” for Tánaiste Simon Harris when he is due to resume the office upon the taoiseach rotation.

One email referred to a group of 156 Irish lawyers who called on the Government to challenge what it described as Trump’s “illegal war policies”.

“His presence and his words are an insult to Ireland and you participated in it,” it read, also questioning whether it was appropriate for Trump to visit so soon after the September 11th anniversary.

The messages to the Taoiseach were largely negative, with only two offering compliments.

One of those emails read: “Congratulations on managing the Trump visit well. I was impressed that you raised the humanitarian aid not flowing well enough into Gaza.”

The other labelled Trump a “true friend who can help to bring about a peaceful united Ireland”.

On Monday, September 14th, the day after Trump departed, one person wrote: “WHY are we grovelling to Donald Trump? Our concession from him on the whisky tariff is showing further lack of cohesion in the EU and is borderline disloyalty.”

They added: “Don’t be surprised if these industries and indeed the whole community in the general EU show their displeasure or contempt to us if they see this as betrayal! Has the Government no backbone or will we continue to buckle to the self-interested lobbyists?”

Another message, in which Martin’s colleagues Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Minister for Enterprise Jack Chambers were cc’d, read: “Taoiseach, He’s a [redacted] and that’s what you invited here – it was your call and as we saw on RTÉ with ‘wall to wall’ TV coverage how much you admire him and his antics.”

The writer accused the Government of “rolling out the red carpet with a South American-style guard of honour and road closures”.

Another message was critical of the State money spent on Trump’s visit.

It read: “How infuriating that we the Irish people have to cover the cost of hosting the [redacted]. Watching you ingratiating yourself with him – hard to stomach. Great photo op for you and your ilk but his comments on a united Ireland may yet backfire.

“How much money was spent by Clare County Council in the lead up to this? I and most of the ordinary tax paying population really resent the cost of this trip to the State. Trump – the only real winner.”