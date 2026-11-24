Donald Trump jnr joined 1789 Capital as a partner soon after his father won the 2024 election. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic Party lawmakers in the US have widened an investigation into the Trump administration’s alleged conflicts of interest, targeting companies linked to Donald Trump jnr which they claim could have unlawfully benefited from government contracts or regulatory relief.

Jamie Raskin – who is expected to lead the House judiciary committee in January – on Monday sought records from gambling platform Polymarket, online retailer GrabAGun, vaping group Juul and defence company Hadrian.

Polymarket, Hadrian and Juul are backed by 1789 Capital, which Trump jnr joined as a partner soon after his father won the 2024 election, while GrabAGun was separately backed by the president’s son.

“1789 Capital has become remarkably adept at ‘timing’ its investments in companies shortly before they benefited from lucrative federal contracts and favourable regulatory actions,” Raskin wrote to the four groups in letters seen by the Financial Times, demanding they preserve all communications with the group.

The White House, a spokesman for Donald Trump jnr and three of the four companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. GrabAGun said: “Congressman Raskin’s letter is a political document, and its allegations are baseless.”

Bill Burck, a lawyer representing 1789 Capital, said: “We responded to Congressman Raskin back in September, pointing out in detail the many flaws in his understanding of how 1789 has operated and a number of basic factual errors. He never bothered to reply.”

The letters mark the latest salvo in Democrats’ tussle with members of the president’s family over alleged insider dealing. Raskin and presumed incoming oversight committee chair Robert Garcia have said they will target the Trump family’s businesses when they take control of Congress next year.

Democrats have homed in on 1789, whose assets under management surged from $200 million to more than $3 billion since it was founded in 2023.

In his letters, Raskin alleged that GrabAGun, Polymarket and Juul benefited from regulatory changes enacted by the Trump administration after the companies had secured investments from 1789. Hadrian received a nearly $1 billion US government contract in March, months after 1789 made its first investment.

[ Democrats signal plan to investigate corruption claims against Trump administrationOpens in new window ]

Raskin wrote that 1789’s record “suggests that either Donald Trump Jr suddenly acquired and brought to 1789 Capital magical new clairvoyant powers ... or we are witnessing a brazen conspiracy to use the machinery of the executive branch of government under the control of President Trump to rig both public policy and the markets in order to enrich the first family”.

The Financial Times reported that Hadrian chief executive Chris Power in July donated almost $450,000 to Republican causes just months after the company won a $900 million contract from the US government; 1789 Capital increased its stake in the defence group in a fundraising round in August.

At the time, 1789 said that “any statement or suggestion, directly or indirectly, that 1789 has a conflict-of-interest, or that it is somehow participating in or benefiting from any form of corruption, is provably false and defamatory”. Hadrian said it was “proud to have the support of a broad and diverse group of investors” ... “their support reflects broad confidence in Hadrian’s mission and our ability to deliver the manufacturing capacity America needs”.

Polymarket and its rival Kalshi gained popularity in the run-up to the 2024 election and attract billions of dollars in trading volume each month.

In July 2025, the US department of justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the derivatives regulator, ended an investigation into whether Polymarket had illegally accepted bets from Americans while US traders were banned from the platform.

Trump jnr joined Polymarket’s advisory board the following month, at the same time that 1789 backed the company with a “strategic investment” of an undisclosed size.

Defending 1789’s investments at an event hosted by media group Axios last week, Trump jnr said: “The notion that I should somehow sit in a corner, suck my thumb, and wait ... 12 years until we are out of the political game, it’s not real.”

1789 president Omeed Malik said at the same event, “everything we do has been transparent”. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026